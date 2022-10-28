Kitzone Neo Bank to launch India's First Assured Cashback Debit Card

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI/SRV): Kitzone Neo Bank, an India-based startup from Rajasthan, is launching India's First Assured Cashback Debit Cards, providing the Mini ATM and Pos Terminal.

These cards will provide assured cashback of up to 15 per cent on the purchase of products and services from any online or offline platform. Using its Pos technology, this fintech company also enables retailers to take offline payments. Users have the option to purchase actual cards using the app or by visiting any nearby retailer.

Pradeep Kumar Prajapati, the CEO of Kitzone, says, "Kitzone is launching its debit cards on November 22nd, which will provide assured cashback on every transaction. These debit cards are directly linked to users' kitzone accounts, so users can withdraw funds from any ATM. Users can use these cards for online shopping and offline payments. "



Currently, kitzone provides many online services like utility bill payments, credit card payments, mini ATMs, pos machines, recharges, and other online payment solutions. Kitzone is planning to launch its credit cards, buy now pay later service, and All in QR to accept all types of UPI payments.

CEO Pradeep Kumar Prajapati added that the majority of payments are now made with cards, either debit or credit cards, in India as a result of UPI payments. These Kitzone cards guarantee cashback on every purchase, up to 15 per cent, and quickly transfer the cashback to the user's Kitzone account. In addition to these, Kitzone also provides each of its subscribers with a welcome shopping coupon of Rs 200.

For the first time in the payment industry, every shopkeeper can issue Kitzone cards to their customers. On their next purchase, the customer will get assured cashback for every purchase.

For more details, please visit: https://kitzone.in

