KL Deemed-to-be University hosts its 12th Convocation; 3694 students receive degrees

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): KL Deemed-to-be University, one of India's leading Universities for higher education hosted its 12th Annual Convocation at its Greenfields campus in Vaddeswaram, Andhra Pradesh on December 23rd, 2022. The glittering ceremony was held to honour the accomplishments of 3,694 graduating students who were awarded degrees for successfully finishing their higher education. The under-graduation courses included B.Tech, BBA, B.Arch., B.Sc. (V.C.), B.Sc.(HM), BBA-LL.B, LL.B, BFA, BCA, BA, B. Pharmacy and B.Com; post-graduation courses included M.Sc, M.A., M.Tech., M.Pharmacy and MBA and Phd courses. The university also presented 28 Gold Medals & 26 Silver Medals to deserving students.

The stately convocation witnessed the presence of eminent leaders and guests; that included the Chief Guest Dr S. Chandrasekhar, Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Science & Technology, New Delhi; the Guests of Honor, Spiritual leader and founder of The Art of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar; Kamesh Mullapudi, Managing Director, Deloitte Consulting (US-India), Hyderabad and Special Guest S.R. Koteswara Rao, Music Director, Indian Film Industry, Hyderabad.

Er. Koneru Satyanarayana, Chancellor, KL Deemed-to-be University conferred degrees to 3,278 undergraduate, 287 postgraduate and 129 PhD students. Kamesh Mullapudi was conferred with Honorary Degree of 'Doctor of Science' (Honoris Causa) and Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Salur Koteshwara Rao were conferred with Honorary Degree of 'Doctor of Letters' (D.Litt.) (Honoris Causa).

In his convocation address, Er. Koneru Satyanarayana, Chancellor, KL Deemed-to-be University said, "I congratulate the graduating students and hope to see them as the creator of future. The pandemic has provided aspiring leaders with the chance to cultivate persistence and a high level of preparedness for challenges. There is a real opportunity for innovation and growth. The training, values and skill sets that students have acquired, will help them face challenges of life and emerge as leaders in their own spheres."

Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor, KL Deemed-to-be University said, "We are happy and privileged to host the 12th edition of the convocation in the presence of some of the world's finest thinkers. It was our honour to offer our well-deserved students their degrees. We believe in educating students for life, not simply for a professional job. We hope that our students will explore and do wonders in their careers."



While speaking on this occasion, Dr. S. Chandrasekhar, Secretary to Government of India, Department of Science & Technology, New Delhi reiterated the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship for young India. He said, "The nation needs young minds like you who can start afresh with budding new ideas and build on innovations in science and engineering. We welcome new ideas and try to support them through funding and good discussions."

The spiritual leader and founder of The Art of Living Foundation, Bengaluru, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, "Everybody who has a stake in education must ponder on a holistic, healthy education system that will retain the virtues and values which we are all naturally endowed with. Education must attend to all facets of human life. The key is to harness the ancient and being innovative with the modern."

Kamesh Mullapudi, Managing Director, Deloitte Consulting (US-India), Hyderabad and S.R. Koteswara Rao (Koti), Music Director, Indian Film Industry, Hyderabad, also addressed the audience with their inspiring words at the occasion.

The convocation proceedings concluded in the presence of the University officials, staff, parents and students who graced the event and made it successful.

Founded in 1980 as KL College of Engineering, KL Deemed-to-be University brings today an academic legacy of 40+ years. It became Deemed University in 2009 and was accredited by NAAC with an A++ grade and Category- I Institution by UGC, MHRD, and Govt. of India in 2019. It is ranked 27th in the NIRF 2022 rankings of top Universities in India. K L Deemed-to-be University is situated on a spacious 100-acre campus in Vijayawada and has another world-class campus in Hyderabad. The University boasts of its collaborations with 80+ foreign Universities across 16 countries providing students with international exposure through internships and exchange programs. The intellectual resource at the university includes 1,400+ faculty members, out of which 750+ faculty members are Ph.D. holders. The University also rejoices in an impeccable placement track record of placing students in reputed companies so far. Around 50000 of our alumni are contributing to making an impact in diverse verticals and spares across society, nation, and the world.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

