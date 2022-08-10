KL Technology Incubators Foundation hosts Startup Carnival to enable a platform of networking and growth between Startups & successful entrepreneurs

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI/SRV): KL Technology Incubators Foundation (KLTIF-TBI) at KL Deemed to be University has hosted Startup Carnival, a grand scale event that celebrates and encourages the spirit of entrepreneurship among Startups.

KLTIF-TBI has been established with support from the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. With the vision of empowering youth through entrepreneurship, KLTIF-TBI has incubated over 50 startups across the nation, generating employment in the hundreds.

The Carnival witnessed the influential presence of eminent entrepreneurs, student innovators, venture capitalists, investors, mentors, leaders, influencers, enablers and other stakeholders across the country to empower the excellence of the youth.

The incubation center envisioned a platform to create and nurture an entrepreneurial ecosystem with the best-in-class resources and tech equipment, and the Startup Carnival is the manifestation in the same direction. With nationally acclaimed mentors to guide the innovators of tomorrow, the event witnessed several startups developed to address societal problems in the fields of agriculture, Pharmacy, HealthTech, Biotech, FoodTech, and other emerging areas.



The Chief Guest at the event was Dr Ramanathan Ramanan, the first Mission Director of the Atal innovation mission - a flagship national Innovation initiative of the Prime Minister, and the Government of India under the NITI Aayog.



Dr Ramanan, who has been instrumental in the launch and execution of several nationwide innovations has assessed the startups of tomorrow and addressed the gathering in a moving speech on entrepreneurship and belief in self.

Commenting on the successful Startup Carnival event, Er Koneru Satyanaraya, Chancellor, KL Deemed-to-be University said "Entrepreneurship in the Indian and global education ecosystems is finally receiving the paramount importance that is long overdue. With India currently hosting over 100 unicorns, and numerous others germinating amongst our youth, it is within the responsibility of educational institutes to identify, nurture and back revolutionary ideas. At KL Technology Incubators Foundation, the brilliance showcased by our own talent is all the security we need to incubate startups that promise economic and societal upliftment".

Er. K Raja Hareen, Vice President, KL Deemed to be University said, "At KLTIF-TBI, we strongly believe that collaborative, mentored events of this magnitude encourage the startups to develop innovative ideas and hone their entrepreneurial skills to sustain confidence for their future endeavors. The startups at the event, which were also incubated at the incubation center, pose combined revenue in crores, and generate an employment of hundreds across the national.

In addition to this inspiring showcase, KL Technology Incubators Foundation promotes a brilliant entrepreneurship culture, making it an ideal destination for growth. We encourage KLEF students to base their startup ideas on addressing problems of Socio-economic relevance".

Veena Hanamsagar, CEO, KLTechnology Incubators Foundation, briefed about the journey of KLTIF-TBI and the unique experience of managing early-stage ventures and start-up that addresses problems of Semi-urban and rural India.

KL Deemed-to-be University boasts an environment for entrepreneurial development. With an ultra-modern Incubation Center, a Women's Technology Park, and technical resources of global standards, the university's strides towards budding entrepreneurship have been patented.

