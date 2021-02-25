KL University giving rise to future ready students

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI/Digpu): The Covid-19 pandemic has reshaped our lifestyle with our heavy dependence on the internet and digital medium. Work from home being our new lifestyle, the education industry had to reinvent to keep up with the new era.

Schools, colleges and universities are switching to digital learning to carry out virtual lectures. However, KL University, a diamond-rated university by QS rankings, is providing an opportunity for companies and students to connect through digital media for placements.

KL University established in the year 1980, officially the Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation, with its 4 decades of experience as a technical strong university and today, is gaining success through a balanced education structure and industry-oriented syllabus. KL University progressive style of placement structure owing to its curriculum that includes practical school, internship, summer internship, and internship cum placement.

Dr A Ramakrishna, Associate Dean for Placement, KL University facilitates and manages the complete placement journey of the students. Nevertheless, KLU provides an ideal experience for companies too. Amid the pandemic, it has yet managed to allot placement to students in 250 companies. The university moreover, focuses on building entrepreneurs who provide employment opportunities in future. Ram Krishna says, "The vision of KL University is to create opportunities for its students at an international level, furthermore, our focus is to promote entrepreneur skills in them."

Industry-Oriented Syllabus

KL University curriculum aims to motivate students to achieve their long-term goals, through classroom learning, online lectures, laboratory activities, practical school (outside the classroom learning), internship, summer internship programmes and field projects, which has boosted the reputation of KLU at international level.

Additionally, the Placement Cell provides training and guidance to students through webinars, guest lectures by industry experts, mock interviews, workshops, etc. KL University has since collaborated with Stanford, Harvard, Peninsular University, Singapore University, among others, for its research and academic partnerships to fulfil its vision to provide international standard internship.

Exemplary Placement Record



KL University has achieved a record of 100 per cent placements each year since the 05-06 batch. Over the past 15+ years, it has achieved the target to provide students with valuable placements besides offering companies with future-ready leaders. This feat has been accomplished through their dynamic placement models, i.e., Internship cum placement and direct placements that has led 250 companies to recruit through their virtual placement drive during the time of the pandemic. 100 per cent placement for eligible students with the highest package of INR 25 LPA in ServiceNow. CISCO, TATA, Amazon, Wipro, IBM, Infosys, Cognizant, Deloitte, HP, Intel, TCS, Mahindra, Capgemini are some top-notch companies that graduates from KL University were placed in this year. With 2500+ recruiter tie-ups, KL University has been successful in providing 20000+ offer letters for the last 15 years.

KL University Alumni

KL University's strong alumni association organizes meetings and programmes to connect alumni and current students, providing opportunities and insight into working life for the KLU students and to keep the alumni engaged with the university.

Maithali from M.Tech 2018 batch says, "KL University gave me an insight into the profession from the first year and in the following year I landed an internship with AMD and a confirmation letter thereafter. In my 10 days, the placement training program provided by KLU assisted me to secure the placement at AMD."

Sai Kiran from B.Tech specialized in Artificial Intelligence from the 2017 batch says that "I secured my internship and placement through KL University. Artificial Intelligence being my speciality, I learned about Cyber Security during my internship and today I am working in the same field. Almost everyone in my batch got the placement and it was beyond a learning experience at KLU.'

Setting Benchmarks In Education

KL College of Engineering has set a benchmark in providing quality and balanced education with a vision to be a globally renowned university. Founded by late co-founder Er.Koneru Lakshmaiah with a vision to provide a world-class experience to students. It has since made its name in education, placements and today as a digital school. KLU was upgraded to KL College of Engineering Autonomous in 2006 by UGC and was declared as a Deemed to be University in 2009 by UGC, MHRD Govt. of India. It was accredited by NAAC with an A Grade and later in 2018, was re-accredited by NAAC with an A++ grade. In 2019 UGC, MHRD declared this institution as a Category I Institution.

While KL University envisions making students industry-ready with their education standards and placement process, it has also provided companies with trained leaders and future entrepreneurs. Students who wish to continue their higher education at a reputed institute that provides an insight into the practical world through its curriculum can visit their website https://www.kluniversity.in/

