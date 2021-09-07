Know why e-Catering platforms are becoming popular among train passengers for ordering food

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI/SRV Media): The outbreak of the coronavirus had brought about a hindrance in most travel plans. Along with this, it also had an adverse effect on people's food habits.

Many of them had second thoughts about pantry food in trains; regarding the freshness of it, hygienic packaging, etc.

Keeping this in mind, e-Catering applications like RailRestro extended their service pan India. RailRestro is an e-Catering service that serves food to passengers in trains, following all safety precautions. The global pandemic caused an increase in the use of e-catering services. This increase in popularity was resulted by the adoption of various safety measures by e-catering services like contactless delivery and hygienic packaging.

RailRestro, being an IRCTC-authorized e-Catering service, ensures the safe delivery of affordable and fresh food to people. The app offers food from restaurants that are FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) approved and delivers it to over 400 stations across India. The services which were shut down due to the pandemic were resumed in February 2021. Now, their services are being used in over 50% of the trains, resulting in the delivery of over 2 lakh meals per month.



The founder of RailRestro, Manish Chandra says, "As e-Catering was resumed in the month of February, our team used effective and hygienic approaches and came up with different hygienic measures, rules, and guidelines to provide travelers with affordable food. Since pantry car food is not available as of now, our brand has made sure that customers and travelers are provided with hygienic and fresh food on the go. We have also seen an increase in orders as people have been attracted to our services. Our application works on a Swiggy-like model and customers have popularized our brand as 'Train ka Swiggy.' As our services are unique, travelers find it new and intriguing. Due to this, the orders have increased during the pandemic as people wish to try out e-Catering services in trains."

The order can be placed in two steps. The first step is to select the food from the wide variety of cuisines available before the train journey. This can be done from the RailRestro app, website, or the toll-free number; their easy-to-use UI helps with the navigation. The next and final step is to enter the train name or the 10-digit PNR number.

Once the order is confirmed, the food will be delivered to the passenger's seat during their travel. The safety measure adopted by the delivery partners includes the use of masks, sanitizers, gloves, Arogya Setu app, etc. In addition, RailRestro also ensures the sanitation of the kitchen at regular intervals and thermal scanning of delivery partners.

