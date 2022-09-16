Knowledge is growth: Key projects by Maa Foundation boosting education in India

Vapi (Gujarat) [India], September 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Education is the tool to grow and succeed in this rapidly developing world. In an exponentially growing economy like India, where the youth comprise a massive part of its population, equal access to education and opportunities for employment should be prioritised.



During the pandemic, many government organisations, private institutions, and NGOs have worked tirelessly to provide education by leveraging enhanced technological tools. The traditional processes of imparting knowledge have evolved, and new-age techniques like experiential learning are now being focused on.



One of the notable institutions working for the welfare of children from underserved backgrounds is Maa foundation by the Bilakhia group. The initiatives are aimed at holistically strengthening the education system. Projects by Maa foundation are structured to enable growth and a bright career of students. The team of Maa foundation consists of experienced and young members who work towards providing quality education to the children of country India.



Projects by Maa foundation of Bilakhia group are instituted for the benefit of students, teachers as well as parents to bring positive change and fill the knowledge gap in society by equally distributing resources and facilitating training. Here are 2 projects by Maa foundation that are reinventing methods of spreading knowledge and contributing to the reform of the educational sector through innovation:





1. Disha

The world is rapidly changing, and everything around people is evolving every day. The opportunities and skill-sets required to sustain in various sectors are unknown to a large part of India's population. Considering the pace at which rural India is developing, students have a lot to explore and scout for in order to find a suitable career for their growth. Project 'Disha' by Maa foundation acts as a practical guide for students exploring their career paths. The main beneficiaries of this project are students from classes 9-12. Disha provides them with the right tools, guidance, exposure, and facilities required to clear any queries they may have regarding their careers. They can explore a variety of career options and take aptitude tests to figure out what suits best for them. All these are possible through the Disha project, which acts as a platform for career development.



2. Lakshya



Focusing on employment, one of the key elements to strengthen the nation, project Lakshya is one of the key initiatives set up by Maa Foundation for the youth of India. Undergraduate students are primarily benefited from the interventions that come under the project. Keeping in mind the global competition, this project helps undergraduates hone their skills and get ready for employability. The foundation provides internships in prominent companies so these students can polish themselves under experienced industry professionals. This project provides UG students with a golden opportunity to excel in their careers by imparting 21st-century skills, thus giving impetus to their career growth. There are courses and schemes precisely designed under this project for the progress of students in rural areas.



Being sustainable, process-driven, and result-oriented, the projects implemented by Maa foundation are boosting India's education system and working towards enhancing the lives of students belonging to underprivileged backgrounds. And the team hopes to further strengthen their efforts in this direction.

This story has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

