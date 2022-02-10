Knox Artiste set to release another 'Flashup' banger on Valentine's Day in association with Magic Moments Music Studio

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Music lovers all over the world can now set their sights and attention on what promises to be one of the biggest song releases of the year as Knox Artiste comes up with yet another viral release to tease, thrill, entertain and get bodies grooving. The inspiring and talented entertainer is going one further than his 2017 flashup which featured 14 songs by 14 different artists, sung in 5 different languages using just one beat. The flashup video was a major success and helped the artist stamp his authority in the industry.

The soon-to-be-released #MagicMomentsFlashup, created once again in collaboration with Big 106.2 Dubai, UAE and set for launch on February 14, provides music lovers something to look forward to and revel even as they cozy up on Valentine's Day. It is going to be the result of over the artist's 16 years of experience in the music scene as a producer and singer. Knox has continued to dish out amazing music on his Official YouTube Channel even despite the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. His newest number "Miracle" released in December 2021 caught eyes as he declared he's back and it's just going to get bigger and better in 2022.

The anticipation following the upcoming launch, however, says a lot about how loved his unique sound is. With this release, he is re-cementing his place in the industry and re-emphasising his desire to continually establish and maintain a strong connection with his fans and music lovers across the globe.

As the name indicates, the #MagicMomentsFlashup is in association with Magic Moments Music Studio and is set to release in collaboration with BIG 106.2 Dubai, UAE.



In his words, "I'm someone who loves to connect with people with every single beat, and every single song. Those who know me always know that I love to bring something new and fresh to the table every time. That is what the new #MagicMomentsFlashup is about. A spontaneous effort to create a superhit song which is a collection of many songs, in different languages and all on one beat!" he says.

On the brand collaboration, Amar Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, Radico Khaitan Ltd. (Maker of Magic Moments) adds, "Knox has time and again proved that music knows no boundaries. He is an all-encompassing performer whose music is exhilarating, groovy, and ultra-modern. Much like our signature brand Magic Moments. We are extremely delighted to associate with him for this new-age and innovative concept of flash-up that he has exclusively curated for us. With this, our audience is surely in for a musical treat to kick-start their valentine's day celebrations."

Knox hails from New Delhi but was raised in Dubai. This explains why his music is considered "global" with very strong English, Hindi and Punjabi influences. Like his previous songs, the #MagicMomentsFlashup will be released on YouTube where the singer-producer has a cumulative 250+ million organic views on his Official YouTube Channel holding over 3.6 Million subscribers. He also has around 100 million views on Facebook, which is a huge audience for someone passionate about taking advantage of the huge opportunities on social media.

From mash-ups and covers to original songs, Knox has slowly warmed his way into everyone's hearts. That young shy boy who spoke broken Hindi many years ago has grown to become one of the most loved singers in India and beyond, using a mix of perfectly brushed up Hindi and adding his personal style and elements to fan favourites. Fans can now expect to be thrilled once more to his musical genius when the #MagicMomentsFlashup comes on stream this Valentine.

