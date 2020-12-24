Kochi Student Wins the Prestigious Heroes of Tomorrow 2020 Innovation Contest by BML Munjal University

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], December 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): BML Munjal University's (BMU) innovation initiative Heroes of Tomorrow 2020 which aims at recognising and nurturing young talent to think of ingenious ideas to solve global issues, announced its winners today. The winner from Cochin Refineries School wins a 100% scholarship for an undergraduate programme of choice at BMU (subject to student fulfilling admission mandate), cash prize of INR 50,000 along with a new TSURUGI Firefox bicycle. Along with the winner, two other runners up from Vishwa Bharti Public School, Noida and GD Goenka Public School, Noida have been selected out of the 2200+ submissions received from 600+ schools this year. The entire event was hosted virtually by BMU.

Mikhael Sunil, a student of class 11th, Cochin Refineries School, Kochi emerged as the winner of the Heroes of Tomorrow 2020, contest's 3rd edition. The winning idea of a Hybrid Sustainable Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) that can be made affordable to the common people for getting water and electricity, since clean drinking water remains a primary concern for one and all irrespective of their social status, caste, location etc. Also, the industrial model can be also used for extracting hydrogen and oxygen from the extracted water. It uses the latest innovative condensing technology for condensing maximum amounts of water at a cheaper rate, thus improving both rural and other economy in our country.

BMU believes that the foundation for a career starts in the school itself and this requires school students to be equipped with the must-have skills of creativity, innovative thinking and problem solving.

In its third edition this year, Heroes of Tomorrow, reached out to an expansive audience of school students from classes 11th and 12th. Through this unique initiative, BMU's aim is to recognize, nurture young talent and provide a platform for participants to seek inspiration in innovation and demonstrate their ability to analyse problems and come up with out-of-the-box and executable solutions that aim to solve global issues like the current COVID19 pandemic, Biodiversity loss, Deforestation, Global warming/Climate change. By enabling collaboration with industry leaders, entrepreneurs and policymakers, this contest ensures that the winners get the confidence to become global change-makers and inspire others to ideate, innovate and create.

The jury for Heroes of Tomorrow 2020 comprised of Soumyo Guin, Head Marketing - Firefox Bikes, Neeraj Kapoor, Director - Centre of Management Development, All India Management Association, Prashanth Sabeshan - AZB & Partners, Prof (Dr) Vishal Talwar, Dean - School of Management, BMU and Dr Sarabjot Singh, Director, Computer Science & Engineering - BMU. Each entry was judged on innovation, creativity, originality and quality.

Speaking on the success of the event, Prof Manoj K Arora, Vice Chancellor, BMU, said, "We are overwhelmed by the response we have received from schools across the country for the 3rd edition of the contest - Heroes of Tomorrow 2020. The contest has served as an arena for students across India to be change makers by solving real world problems using emotional quotient, intelligence and technology. The mission of the initiative is to kindle/ignite the creative genes of every young individual and inspire them to build innovative solutions using their skills. I would like to congratulate all the winners and students who participated, and wish them all the best for/in their future endeavours."

Soumyo Guin, Head Marketing - Firefox Bikes, said, "There is a paradigm shift in how the younger minds are thinking to build a more resilient and sustainable future for for our country and the world, I am honoured to be a part of such a noble initiative which is helping students grow all across. BMU cares deeply for students and its mission to empower every student, teacher and institute to do and achieve more. It has been successful in creating an environment for students to showcase their unique ideas to the world at an early stage."



Congratulating the winner Satish Kumar, a teacher from Cochin Refinery School, Kochi, said, "It's a matter of pride for us to be part of the contest and represent our school in a competition organised by BML Munjal University. Our student's innovative idea to solve the world issue has been widely recognised on this platform, we feel humbled and honored on the achievement of not only Mikhael but also all the participating students. We are encouraged to see BMU's resolve to harness the technology and provide the students with a greater canvas across the country through this competition. I wish everyone success and opportunities in future."

Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a unique not-for-profit initiative founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is mentored by Imperial College London and is engaged in creating, preserving, and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills. The university seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning and research environment. It envisions to become a nursery for the leaders of tomorrow and a repository of knowledge.

The various undergraduate, postgraduate and postdoctoral programmes offered in the University are: PhD, MBA, BTech, BBA, BA (Hons) Economics, B Com (Hons), BA, LLB (Hons.), BBA, LLB (Hons)

The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 37th among all.

The management institutions across India in the NIRF Rankings 2020. BMU is the youngest entrant in the top 37 list, comprising 27 government and 10 private institutions.

