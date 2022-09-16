Kochra Realty Forays into Real Estate development with focus on transforming stress projects

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): Kochra Realty is an upcoming real estate developer in Mumbai. Kochra's forte is taking up stress projects and turning them around. They set their wheels in motion in 2020. They have adopted a unique model approach. The approach includes product design and development, customer expectations and experience, and cash flow management. For Kochra Realty, the complete well-being of an individual comes at the centre of their development projects. This understanding stems from considering the significance of these unprecedented pandemic times.

Kochra Realty has acquired and is successfully completing its first residential project Aadhayay, which incidentally also means a chapter of a book. This project can be comfortably called the first chapter of the realty division of the Kochra Group which are also into the luxury watches business. The swanky-looking residential complex Aadhayay was launched in the heart of Mumbai city, Andheri. The project was stuck for 10 years before Kochra realty took it up and now its due for delivery next year. This demonstrates the strength of the project as well as the credibility of the developer having legacy in the realty sector of Mumbai.

The young and dapper Ali Kochra - Chairman and MD who spearheads Kochra Realty said, " Kochra Realty is the latest entrant in the realty space with the focus on redevelopment and turning around distressed assets into successful projects. We come with a solid understanding of the Mumbai realty market having been on the lending side of the business for decades. The transition from lending to developing has been smooth as we see the tremendous opportunity. We saw an innate need in the market to turn around complex projects into beautiful, inhabitable spaces. We aim at providing a novel lifestyle to patrons. We help them turn over a new leaf in life where the customer is at the center of our design. We aspire to give them a peaceful environment in a bustling city like Mumbai."

Aadhayay was designed keeping practicality and aesthetics in mind. The complex has two towers of 16 floors each with total 113 apartments. Aadhayay has spacious 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments. The complex has world-class amenities like a gym, party hall, reading corner, and meditation corner, amongst other things. Aadhayay is strategically located and has easy accessibility to the Western express highway, Juhu beach, Infinity Mall, and more. The 1 BHKs are attractively priced from Rs 1.35 cr onwards. It is highly commendable that the company has designed and developed this project and is completing within time to deliver a quality product at a good price within a year from now thereby fulfilling commitment to the customers, who have been stranded for long.

Kochra Realty was established in December 2020. Their headquarters is in Bandra, Mumbai. It was built on a vision to develop magnificent-looking properties with world-class qualities, timely deliveries, superior construction quality, and satisfactory customer experience.



Kochra Realty is expanding its projects in prime localities like Bandra, Andheri, and other premium western suburbs of Mumbai. Kochra Realty's expertise lies in taking up stressed projects and turning them into successful projects; they have around 6-7 projects in pipeline for development in a year.

After completing Aadhayay successfully and soon, they are now speeding on their second project, Estado in Bandra. Kochra Realty is a company that transforms projects positively. Every project is crafted with care.

