Kochra Realty recognised as "The Economic Times Best Realty Brands 2022" amongst the top reputed national developers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): Mumbai-based Kochra Realty, an expert real estate developer with forte in managing and delivering stressed projects, has been recognised as "The Economic Times Best Realty Brands 2022" amongst the top reputed developers of India. Ali Kochra, Chairman and Managing Director, Kochra Realty was felicitated by Ramamoorthy Sankaranarayanan, IAS, Joint Commissioner, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Government of Maharashtra at the fourth edition of The Economic Times Realty Convention 2022 in Mumbai.

This year, The Economic Times Best Realty Brands 2022 included the game changers of the real estate industry with a focus on some of the most innovative solutions to unprecedented challenges. As part of the convention, The Economic Times Best Realty Brands Coffee Table Book was launched which has also featured Kochra Realty. The award and the coffee table book is an acknowledgement and celebration brands like Kochra Realty for their outstanding performance in the real estate market. Kochra Realty received the top honours for their important and recognizable contribution to the development of the real estate sector.

On receiving the award, Ali Kochra, Chairman and Managing Director, Kochra Realty, said, "Being recognised and felicitated for The Economic Times Best Realty Brands 2022 is indeed a huge achievement for Kochra Realty and I am truly humbled by this honour. We are an emerging real estate developer in Mumbai and amongst the youngest entrant in this space. This award recognises that Kochra Realty has set a firm footing amongst highly reputed real estate players in Mumbai basis our strength and capabilities. It will continue to inspire us to build more aspirational projects while staying committed to our customers.

The company's prime focus is on redevelopment and transforming stressed assets into practical and modern real estate. The expert team at Kochra Realty come with insider knowledge of the workings of the Mumbai realty market. This experience has led us into tapping of the immense potential in the redevelopment of Mumbai real estate. Projects are approached keeping the end user in mind as there's a huge gap in the market to turn around stressed assets into functional and aspirational living spaces.

I would like to thank the organisers for bestowing us with this prestigious title as well as express my deepest gratitude to my team and customers for their immense support."

Since its commencement in 2020, Kochra Realty has successfully launched projects across the plush and populous localities of Andheri and Bandra. Presently, Kochra Realty has undertaken one of the most awaited and a highly-ambitious project, Estado, which is sited in Bandra East and designed keeping customer convenience in mind. Likewise, the realtor has about 6 to 7 projects under its wings, that are currently underway and scheduled to be launched in the coming year.



Kochra Realty was established in December 2020 with headquarters in Bandra West, Mumbai. It was built on a vision to develop magnificent-looking properties with world-class qualities, timely deliveries, superior construction quality, and satisfactory customer experience.

Estado comes up in high-end Bandra after successfully launching their Aadhayy in Andheri. Aadhyay was launched in promised record time thereby setting high expectations for their customers in Bandra. Kochra Realty is a company that transforms projects positively. Every project is crafted with care.

