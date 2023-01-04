Kolkata to host first Meeting of Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion Working Group on Jan 9-11

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 4 (ANI): The G20 India on Wednesday said the first Meeting of Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) Working Group of G20 under the Finance Track under India's G20 Presidency would be hosted in Kolkata. The 'City of Joy' will host the event from January 9 till 11 this year.



The official handle of G20 India tweeted on Wednesday, "#G20India travelling to Kolkata, West Bengal! The City of Joy gears up for a momentous 1st Meeting of Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion Working Group on 9th - 11th January, 2023 @FinMinIndia @TourismBengal @amitabhk87 @harshvshringla."

This working group will discuss ways to improve financial system infrastructure, pursue policies conducive to harnessing emerging technologies, facilitating remittance flows and reducing the cost of remittance transfers, financial literacy and consumer protection, digital financial literacy and bridging the digital divide, among others.

During the first month of the Presidency of G20, meetings were held in Udaipur, Mumbai and Bengaluru. There were cultural programmes and excursions held during the meetings in Udaipur, Mumbai and Bengaluru and so it would be an opportunity for Kolkata to showcase its rich culture, cuisine and heritage sights. (ANI)

