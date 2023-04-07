Konica Minolta India bags the 'Prestigious Brands of Asia' accolade

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI/NewsReach): Konica Minolta, a leading name in offering multifunctional printers, has been accorded the Prestigious Brands of Asia by Brand Advertising Research & Consulting Pvt. Ltd. (BARC) under the category of providing exceptional printing solutions. The accolade was presented to Konica Minolta in an event held at Sheraton Abu Dhabi on the 28th of February 2023. This significant honour is a testament to their strong dedication to providing cutting-edge technological solutions in the printing industry.

The "Prestigious Brand of Asia" recognition is one of the most coveted accolades in the industry and is proof of a brand's commitment to excellence and innovation. Konica Minolta India has proven the ability to deliver exceptional products and services to meet the needs and expectations of the customers, has bagged this prestigious accolade.

Expressing his delight on this momentous occasion, Katsuhisa Asari, Managing Director of Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., said, "This is a moment of immense pride for the entire family of Konica Minolta. It marks a pivotal juncture in our corporate journey and serves as a testament to our dedicated efforts toward delivering cutting-edge solutions to our clients. We take immense pride in our ability to curate tailored solutions for all our esteemed partners and clients and have been serving them for over the course of a decade. We remain resolute in our pursuit of excellence, personalising solutions and our continued relevance in the marketplace."



Konica Minolta India holds more than 50 per cent market share in the production printing domain and offers the most comprehensive product portfolio from pre-press to post-press. The company outshined in every segment - Production, industrial, and office printing. With customization and personalization at the forefront of Konica Minolta's offerings and having bagged this prestigious award, they continue to cater to the ever-growing demand for tailored printing solutions that enable customers to address the increasingly complex requirements of modern-day printing.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions India is a wholly owned subsidiary of Konica Minolta Inc., Tokyo, Japan. With its expertise in imaging, data processing, and data-based decision-making, Konica Minolta creates relevant solutions for its customers and solves issues faced by society. As a digital workplace solution provider, Konica Minolta helps its clients to identify and unlock the potential digitalization to help companies reach the next level in the digital maturity of their organization by rethinking the workplace. With its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Konica Minolta has pledged to consistently pursue its sustainability and social responsibility goals. The company has been repeatedly recognized for its rich history of social contribution as well as for working towards achieving the SDGs throughout its business and is listed among "2021 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World", also having received the highest level in EcoVadis Sustainability Ratings. Worldwide, the company has over 43,000 employees and is operating in over 150 countries. For more information, please visit: https://bt.konicaminolta.in/

This story has been provided by NewsReach. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsReach)

