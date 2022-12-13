'Konkan Development Authority (KDA)' to transform the Konkan region towards the vision 'Swarajyabhumi Konkan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI/SRV): The Swarajyabhoomi Konkan Mahotsav was organized by Konkan Bhumi Pratishthan from 6th to 9th December at Nesco Complex in Goregaon. The aim of this program was to design a new roadmap for the progress and development of the Konkan region in areas like business, tourism, CSR, and more. One major announcement made at the 4-day event was Like Devbhoomi Himachal Pradesh, God's Own Country Kerala, henceforth Konkan will be called Swarajyabhoomi Konkan! The new brand name was designed because, in the last four hundred years, this land has given a lot of gems and great personalities to the country. The capital of Raigad fort of the nation's idol Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is in Konkan and every inhabitant of Konkan is proud of this.

Original native places and villages of prominent historical figures like Tanaji Malusare, Sarkhel Kanhoji Angre, Veer Bajirao Peshwa, Rani Laxmibai of Jhashi, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Doctor Babasaheb Ambedkar, etc are in Konkan. Konkan Bhoomi Pratishthan and Mi Mumbai have launched an initiative to create memorials of these great personalities in their native places and villages and this entire mission will be coordinated by Prasad Lad(MLA).

Eknath Shinde (Chief Minister, Maharashtra) and Devendra Fadnavis (Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra) was present at the inauguration ceremony of the Swarajyabhumi Konkan Mahotsav. Eknath Shinde shared, "We have many development schemes which will benefit the agriculture, tourism, and fisheries industries, which will provide employment and business to the youth of Konkan in the villages. Devendra Fadnavis further added, "Konkan has been continuously neglected in the past in terms of development and progress but now we will be giving proper attention to the Konkan region and a lot of funds have been allocated for development work through various policies."



Uday Samant(Minister of Industry, Maharashtra) announced, " We will be implementing several industrial projects in Konkan in the future which will benefit the various areas of the region" Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule also shared "We will be supporting Konkan development, especially in the key areas of tourism and fish industry which will increase the job opportunities for the youth of Konkan and enable reverse migration back to the region."



Ashish Shelar(MLA) President of this initiative, said "Swarajya Bhumi Konkan which is an initiative of Konkan Bhoomi Pratishthan has the support and guidance of the government. Through this initiative, we are committed to developing maximum employment-generating projects in Konkan." Praveen Darekar(MLA) said, "We should all work for the prosperity of the Konkan region, we should not forget the sacrifices made by the iconic historical personalities for bringing our nation together."

Prasad Lad(MLA) said "There is a need to appoint a special development authority like Konkan Development Authority (KDA) which can work on coastal development, eco-sensitive roads and infrastructure development in the Sahyadri hills, eco-tourism villages, and more.

Sanjay Yadavrao (Founder of Konkan Bhumi Pratisthan) added, "I am proud to announce on this occasion that we will develop the Swarajya Bhoomi Konkan brand worldwide which creates an independent identity of Konkan. Most importantly people attended in their thousands which gave energy and support to this initiative." Prasad Lad further added, "Under Atmanirbhar Konkan, we have plans to start our business center which will help businesses in Konkan to take advantage of various schemes and projects implemented by the government for the region.

During the 4 days Swarajya Bhoomi Konkan Festival, people immersed themselves in the rich folk culture of Konkan, which showcased much traditional art and culture like Drama, Kirtan, Doublebari Bhajans, Jakadi, Dasavatar, Tarpa, and more. Visitors to the event also enjoyed to their heart's content a variety of games rooted from generation to generation, Konkan delicacies like Seafood, Cashew Nuts, papad, pickles, Konkani spices, Amboli, and many other local foods along with handicrafts, drawings, handicrafts of the people of Konkan.

