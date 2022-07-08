KONZE 'Meet & Greet'-Carving technology roadmap for education and migration industry

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI/SRV): The 1st ever KONZE "Meet & Greet" Event was able to assure education and migration consultants that with Smart Workflow Automation, their efforts can be halved and output can be doubled.

The event highlighted the energy & enthusiasm captured inside consultants. Moreover, with International Student Recruitment gaining momentum, KONZE aims to deliver cutting-edge solutions and help consultants to tap higher lead conversion and increase ROI.

Technology Roadmap, by definition, "is a flexible planning technique to support strategic and long-range planning, by matching short-term and long-term goals with specific technology solutions."

KONZE is an IT firm currently focused on delivering customized CRM and online portals to the education and migration industry. Certainly, they wish to explore various industry verticals such as Human Resources, Real Estate and Financial Services sector.



These SaaS-based solutions are strategically designed to not only increase your agency's efficiency but also to empower and customize brand with 'White Label', 'Widget', and 'Banner Box Integration'.

The superiority of all the products such as KONDESK, KONPARE, KONCHECK, KONSIGN, SearchMyANZSCO, and SMNOC was reflected in product demonstration in the "Meet & Greet" with the KONZE Partners at Fairfield by Marriott, Ahmedabad.

The session was uplifted by Nagendra Bisht (CHRO) with an introduction to the company's Mission, Vision, and Values. Followed by a few fun-filled & interactive activities with agents, the session was then led by none other than the CEO of KONZE, Palak Shah.

The proud and confident voice on the stage described the key features and USPs showcased their belief in the products.

The discussion also led the trajectory towards how KONZE is nurturing the agent's journey by concentrating on customer LTV (lifetime value).

KONZE with the foresight to ease the consultants' everyday workflow and help them transform into a systematic technological shift was clearly answered in the Q&A section.



Furthermore, consultants' curiosity about ROI and generating a passive revenue stream and many more such queries were handled by Hardik Chavda, Global Sales Head.

Consultants across the world are under-served and haven't been able to benefit enough from the digital transformation.

KONZE is primarily carving a tech road for this industry to take leverage of automation to reduce efforts, carbon footprint, and errors.

All the above-mentioned products are serving the end-to-end needs of consultants. The tech solutions listed do everything that a consultant needs to, just in a simpler & effective way.

These products help to accelerate and accomplish various tasks needed to lodge a client's visa file, may it be as a student, visitor or for PR.

All the Products which are live, except for the SMNOC which is in the beta phase, have shown proven results with KONPARE to over 1500+ partner agents.

These products focus on individual processes related to the visa process. For example, KONPARE comparison tool helps to choose the best oversea health insurance from the top providers.

Similarly, KONCHECK gets your National Police Check, SearchMyANZSCO (SMA) & SMNOC helps to boost Australian and Canadian Migration business respectively.

The event concluded on a positive note with consultants uniting as a community and understanding the role of a tech company, KONZE, helping education & migration agents to empower their business in 360 degrees.

