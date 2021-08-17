KoreaShop 24 invites vendors to become new members and reap the benefits from the association

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): KoreaShop 24, a leading B2B company that facilitates trade between Indian and Korea has kept its commitment to take on Korea's product offerings and promote it further by introducing the range to India owing to the demand by the vendors across the country.

With the rising popularity of K-products across the country, the Indian buyers/manufacturers are always on the lookout of K-offerings that can help boost further sales and meet the customer requirement.

Acting as the bridge between the two nations, KoreaShop 24 provides information to suitable buyers and suppliers and helps the labels in reaching out to customers across the globe.

Apart from the products such as face sheet masks and noodles that have already gained a massive popularity, there are new entrants such as Seaweed, Ttekbokki, Choco Pie, Rice Crackers, Custard Pie, Cooling neck bands and pads that are much in demand in India.

"The trade and economic relations between India and Korea has gained huge momentum in the last 2-3 years and is predicted to further grow drastically in the months to come. Through KoreaShop 24, we have tapped many Indian vendors to associate with us and experience the K-range closely and are confident of the success of our B2B platform," shares Seo Youngdoo, Official Spokesperson, KoreaShop 24.

Earlier this year, KoreaShop 24 opened doors for other traders and suppliers dealing in superfoods such as Amla, Cissus, available in India in abundance. With the rising demand for immunity boosters in Korea, Amla Powder worth 85 lakhs was exported to Korea in May 2021.

The brand also imported Chilli Paste and Soya Paste to India in July 2021 to meet the growing demand of Indian buyers to try our Korean sauces. Not just this KoreaShop 24 facilitated export of Stone Veneer worth $3000 to Thailand and worth $60,000 to Argentina amplifying India's product portfolio abroad.



"Our target for the next 5 months is to tap 1000 vendors to become members at KoreaShop 24 and for the same we are even offering a dedicated 'Member Caring Service' for a stellar customer experience. We even have a special recommend and win offer to motivate the existing clients to get more keen vendors to associate with us and reap the benefits this association has to offer in a massive way," further adds Seo Youngdoo, Official Spokesperson, KoreaShop 24.

KoreaShop 24 is the leading business-to-business (B2B) Company that facilitates trade with Korean market, by providing information to suitable buyers and suppliers. They provide the complete and up to date information on Korean products and suppliers for buyers.

KoreaShop 24 is the number one destination for buyers to source Korean products and for Korean sellers to find trade opportunities and promote their businesses online globally.

This is an ideal portal forum for buyers and sellers of South Korea and around the world, who can interact with each other and conduct the business smoothly, securely and effectively. In a market that is continuously changing, the clients and suppliers are searching for collaborations that will bring efficiency and effectiveness to their business.

The organization of B2B meetings promotes the business relationship that is a key to success. KoreaShop 24 activates strategic partnerships for their clients and helps them to be highly effective in how they operate; to enhance imaging capability; to embrace chance with confidence so that they are ready to take on the next challenge.

They work with organizations to transform their businesses because they believe that when the right people come together, opportunities appear, creativity flourishes and business grows. koreashop24.com.

