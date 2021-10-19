Korikart, a gateway for Korean Products in India

New Delhi (Delhi) [India], October 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Korikart, India's leading one-stop-shop that offers a wide range of Korean products under one name, was launched in December 2018. The brand entered the Indian market to meet the ever-increasing demand for Korean products amongst consumers.

Korikart's main USP is to represent Korean culture through its multi-brand store. Its extensive product portfolio ranging from necessities to accessories and food & clothing helps the brand to stand apart from the rest of the industry. From morning scrubs to diaries and everyday lifestyle products, Korikart has everything you need in high quality and at reasonable prices, imported directly from Korea without the involvement of any intermediaries. Additionally, it's one of the few e-commerce platforms that offer visual demonstrations of the products through various videos.

Moreover, Korikart has also launched its first video commerce channel, Korikart TV Home Shopping, through Tata Sky to promote Korean product videos available on Korikart. It has seen a huge impact through the general public and airs on channel 551 on India Voice. Korikart TV Home Shopping was conceived to resonate with the expectations of the patrons with more intensity and increase the proximity with its client base. Encouraging higher visibility and customer engagement, Korikart TV Home Shopping plans to popularise the Korean culture and products while simultaneously boosting the brands profitability.

"The aim behind launching Korikart in India was to provide authentic Korean products to Indian customers at reasonable prices, which also distinguishes us from the rest of the market as we only deal in Korean products. This prompted us to introduce categories such as K beauty, K food, home & kitchen, personal care, and lifestyle. Today, we have over 70 brands and 380 SKUs. We intend to provide authentic products with excellent customer service with a video commerce feature that helps to set us apart from other E-commerce platforms. Having the K wave on the map, we have seen a great response not only from the metro cities but significant consumption from small cities as well," says Seo Youngdoo, CEO and Founder Korikart.



In the last 1 year, Korean products have become extremely popular and the demand for different products have gone up. Another reason why K-culture is catching on, is due to Korean dramas that allowed Indian customers to experience it through a wide range of beauty and food offerings. According to a recent Netflix survey, the viewing for K-dramas on Netflix in India increased more than 370% in 2020 over 2019. The series helped the brand to meet the demand and introduce new Korean products to the Indian market. Products like Spicy K-Ramen Noodles, Vitamin Shower Filters, Face Mask-Sheets, Educational toys, have sold like hotcakes. To satisfy the consumers even more, considering the huge demand, Korikart has also introduced additional flavours to their authentic noodles range.

In addition to boosting the K-culture in the Indian market, Korikart launched an entirely new offline experience with their first store at DLF Galleria Market, Gurugram in March 2021. The brand has also been experimenting with shop-in-shop model across 28 cities. The company is expanding its scope and plans to add two franchise locations in Jaipur and Mumbai by the end of the year. Korikart is also looking for additional franchise partners to invest in Korikart brand outlets.

Korikart is a one-stop online store that provides premium multiple Korean products in India. It's a multi-brand store that has been designed to meet the growing needs of the customers in India who are looking forward to acquiring Korean quality products. It is not only the first e-commerce platform to introduce video e-commerce but also approaching customers with shop-in-shop and TV Home Shopping experience. The brand's USP includes catering to its patrons with K-Beauty products along with providing them a visual demonstration of the products through various videos. Korikart's dynamic team regularly uploads videos providing complete guidance of the usage of the products they sell. Korikart offers all kinds of food, cosmetics, and fashion and lifestyle products directly imported from Korea without the involvement of any middlemen.

Website link: korikart.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

