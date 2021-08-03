Korikart collaborates with Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO)

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the rising popularity of K-Wave (including K-Food, K-Drama, K-pop, K-Beauty) in India, KTO and Korikart.com have collaborated to provide a special discount for the Korea lovers.

India's leading one-stop online store for Korean products, Korikart has associated with Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO), the organization of Republic of Korea under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. It is commissioned to promote outbound tourism to Korea from India.

The main objective behind this association is to introduce the Kingdom Friends, the new tourism faces of South Korea and engage consumers interested in Korea and its tourism by providing an incentive. The one-month long association from 23rd July 2021 to 23rd August 2021 is now live on Korikart.com website. A Special page with the name Explore Korea with Kingdom Friends is being hosted on the website. The visitors on Korikart website can access this page from the offers section or a banner on the home page.

The page hosts The Kingdom Friends video and information. A special Q&A quiz is hosted at the bottom of the page. Post watching the video and participating in the QnA the customers will receive an offer code and by using that they can avail a 10% discount on their next purchase from Korikart's website.

To spread the words for South Korea as a perfect travel destination and promote the association, KTO and Korikart are contributing in providing the 10% discount to approx. 1000 customers on a first come first serve basis.

Y.G. Choi, Director Korea Tourism Organization, New Delhi says, "I am pleased to collaborate with Korikart.com for this special discount event. With hallyu wave influence on the rise in India, the Korea lovers satiate their love for Korea through Korean products on Korikart.com. The Kingdom Friends special discount with QnA quiz is a fun way to engage the K-lovers in India and encourage them to stay connected with Korea."

"We are thrilled about our collaboration with KTO and it is an honour for us to promote South Korea tourism through our platform. Korikart as a brand always tries to do everything possible to reach out to its Indian customers and help them to navigate through the exhaustive variety of Korean products. With this association we are hoping to explore South Korea as a travel destination too for our patrons," says Seo Youngdoo, CEO and Founder, Korikart.

South Korea has already opened its borders for quarantine free inbound tourism for fully vaccinated tourists from some countries, regular travel between South Korea and India remains restricted for now. However, as the COVID situation gets better globally and the rate of vaccination improves, tourism between the two countries may begin soon.



Korikart is a one-stop online store that provides multiple Korean products in India. It's a multi-brand store that has been designed to meet the growing needs of the customers in India who are looking forward to acquiring Korean quality products. It is also the first e-commerce platform to introduce video e-commerce.

The brand's USP includes catering to its patrons with K-Beauty products along with providing them a visual demonstration of the products through various videos. Korikart's dynamic team regularly uploads videos providing complete guidance of the usage of the products they sell.

Website link: korikart.com.

Page link for KTO association - korikart.com/korikart-kto-collaboration

Established in May 2008, Korea Tourism Organization's New Delhi Office is the branch office of KTO. The main objective of KTO is to market South Korea's multi-faceted appeal as a premier tourist destination to India and its neighbouring countries. The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) encourages Indian Outbound travellers to visit Korea and handles all travel-related information.

KTO's main focus areas are Media and PR Promotions, Product Training, Product Development & Co-Marketing with outbound tour operators. They familiarize trips for travel industry and media personnel and also participate in key trade and tourism fairs for organizing consumer related activities, road shows, seminars and workshops. KTO are keen supporters for MICE, Industrial and Education tourism and also encourage film tourism to South Korea.

They consistently work in relationship building with existing and potential partners including Korean Embassy, Korean Culture Centre, KOTRA, Airlines and Travel associations like OTOAI (Outbound Tour Operators Association of India), TAAI (Travel Agents Association of India) and TAFI (Travel Agents Federation of India), Media, Trade Media and Travel Fraternity and other media partners.

Website link: www.visitkorea.or.kr.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

