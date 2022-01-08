KredX unveils new brand identity; positions itself as one-stop solution provider of supply chain financing

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): KredX, India's largest integrated financial services provider today announced that it has completed a major rebranding to reflect its vision of becoming a one-stop solution for supply chain financing for businesses.

As a part of this rebranding, the company unveiled a new logo and a revamped website.

Founded in 2015, KredX began its operations with a mission to help businesses meet their short-term working capital needs. Over the years, the company has developed cutting-edge innovative products such as discounting of unpaid invoices etc. that has been fostering India's fintech ecosystem.

"Customers are the core of our business and as a customer-first company, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions as per their requirements,'' said Manish Kumar, CEO and Co-founder of KredX.

"We realised that our customers wanted us to take a deep-dive into supply chain finance and to become an end-to-end solutions provider that can cater to all aspects of supply chain financing and not just invoice discounting. Therefore, our rebranding initiative is a sincere effort to showcase this change and our commitment to the cause."

The new branding marks another chapter in this fintech pioneer's evolution. The new logo, which uses the split X view signifies the origami concept that showcases bridging of customers with KredX's state-of-the-art solutions while the new brand colour, teal, symbolises the strongest suit; its unique expertise of technology and finance. The redefined brand image captures KredX's mission to make finance quick, transparent and reliable while building what the company envisions to be i.e. the Operating System of Supply Chain Finance globally.

The company offers a host of customisable solutions ranging from enterprise finance to working capital and channel financing solutions for businesses, large and small, operating within the supply chain ecosystem. Recently, the company has also introduced a slew of new products catering to every player in the supply chain ecosystem - Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) for all kinds of online and offline B2B payments, Import - Export Financing with licensing from IFSCA to launch India's first ITFS platform, and Capvel for enterprises looking to optimise their cash flow while further strengthening the alternative fixed income instruments offerings for investors on the platform.

In the latest website, the company has added additional information about their products and service offerings. Visit bit.ly/3q5gYQO to explore the new branding and learn more about KredX.

The company offers a host of customisable solutions ranging from enterprise finance and cash flow management solutions to working capital and channel financing solutions for businesses, large and small, operating within the supply chain ecosystem while offering unique alternative debt investment solutions to investors worldwide. Through the use of reliable technology to accelerate customer growth, the company aims to become the world's fastest Operating System for supply chain finance.

