Krishna World University Awarded Senator Dr Rasha Kelej D.Litt, Honoris Causa for Her Outstanding Social Sciences in Healthcare and Women Empowerment

Karad (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation has been conferred with the Doctorate of Letters (D.Litt) Degree (Honoris Causa) by the Krishna World University, India during their special Convocation Ceremony which was held at the University campus.

Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej expressed, "I am extremely proud to receive this prestigious award, the Doctorate of letters (D.Litt) Honoris Causa. Special thanks to Dr Suresh Bhosale, Chancellor of Krishna Vishwa University and the full board for this honor, for recognizing my efforts & commitment towards Women Empowerment, Girl Education and Patient Care transformation in Africa and other developing countries. This award is very close to my heart and means a lot to me."



Dr Suresh Bhosale, Chancellor of Krishna World University emphasized, "We were pleased to honor Dr Rasha Kelej, with Doctorate of Letters (D.Litt), Honoris Causa. She really deserves it, an ardent social worker & reformer working for women's empowerment & social justice. She has been travelling all over Africa, even to the remote rural regions, creating awareness & providing health care. She has provided relief & solace to thousands of families. As CEO of the Merck Foundation, she has provided scholarships to many African doctors to train in specialties & super specialties in centers around the world."

Dr Rasha Kelej has been successfully leading the Merck Foundation programs for the past 10 years and works closely with more than 20 African First Ladies as Ambassadors of Merck Foundation and Ministries of Health, Education, Information, Communication, Gender, Academia, Media and Art societies in 50 countries.



Through Merck Foundation, she has helped to break the infertility stigma and transform patient care by providing more than 1470 scholarships to doctors from 50 countries, in 32 underserved medical specialities.

She strongly believes in girl education; and through her 'Educating Linda' program, she has been providing scholarships to 1000s of schoolgirls to continue their education to reach their potential.

She is currently also hosting a pan-African TV program "Our Africa by Merck Foundation", conceptualized and directed by her, to sensitize communities about sensitive social and health issues through science, fashion and art.

