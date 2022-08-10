Krisumi Corporation carved its way into Bollywood at IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards) 2022, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi as Brand Partner

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Krisumi Corporation, India's first Indo-Japanese real estate joint-venture collaborated as a brand partner with IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) Awards 2022, the grandest celebration of Indian cinema held at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Bollywood's superstars, electrifying performances, glittering regalia and indelible moments took this year's celebration to an unforgettable level!

The sponsorship has positioned Krisumi in front of IIFA's upscale fans online across GCC nations, Europe, Asia and America. Premiered recently on Indian televisions, the awards were held after the two-year hiatus due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting upon the partnership Mohit Jain, Managing Director, Krisumi Corporation, said "Attending an event of such gargantuan magnitude with glitz and glamour was surreal. IIFA is truly India's most celebrated Bollywood night and over the years has offered the greatest unforgettable experiences for fans around the world. The star-studded gala event was splendid and we are beyond honoured & thrilled to be associated. This platform will help us in engaging with our clientele across the globe and shaping the global identity of our brand."

"Krisumi will continue to explore opportunities for strengthening its global brand imprint. We intend to connect with Indian diaspora abroad and effectively use premium lifestyle to become an integral part of the community," added Ashok Kapur, Chairman, Krisumi Corporation. He continued, "We have registered a sale of Rs. 847 crores in our maiden project Waterfall Residences, making us the most preferred residential address in NCR. This is truly a testimony to our product's strength and demonstrates the consumers' trust in us."



Ashok Kapur, Chairman, Krisumi Corporation and Mohit Jain, Managing Director, Krisumi Corporation were elated to meet the Chief Guest of this year's IIFA, His Highness Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Head of the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Social Development.

Krisumi is a joint venture between India's Krishna Group, an automotive behemoth, and Sumitomo Corporation, a Japanese conglomerate. Krisumi Waterfall Residences, Krisumi Corporation's flagship residential project, exemplifies the convergence of Japanese art and architecture with Indian aesthetics and is a popular choice among expatriates.

The magnificent Waterfall Residences have been designed in the Japanese style of art and architecture to provide long-term value to residents and are quickly becoming a popular choice among HNIs, UNIs, and NRIs. The Japanese landscape aesthetic and philosophical concept is to emphasise natural elements while avoiding artificial ornamentation.

An enterprising collaboration between Sumitomo Corporation, Japan and Krishna Group, India, Krisumi is a convergence of Kriya, meaning creation in Sanskrit, and Sumi, the Japanese word for fine living.

Our endeavour is to conceptualize, design and build homes which are characterized by the highest standards of Japanese craftsmanship, in sizes that complement today's ever-evolving way of life. By unifying Japanese design aesthetics with the warmth of Indian hospitality, we at Krisumi are giving shape to architectural masterpieces that are spectacular in form, and highly practical in function. Driven by a 400-year legacy of excellence and trust, and a commitment to deploying cutting-edge design and technology, Krisumi is where Sophistication is Simplified.

