Krisumi Corporation - India's First Indo Japanese Real Estate Company Appoints Vineet Nanda as Director - Sales and Marketing

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Krisumi Corporation a joint venture of two titans: Sumitomo Corporation Japan, a fortune 500 company USD 50 billion company that has delivered 300 real estate projects globally and the automobile components behemoth Krishna Group has appointed Vineet Nanda as Director - Sales & Marketing recently.

Nanda is one of the most sought-after Sales and Marketing leaders in the real estate market. He has served 3 other real estate companies - Central Park, M3M and Omaxe two stints at each prior to joining Krisumi Corporation.

He has also worked with Usha International as National Product Head (Auto components). Nanda is also widely acknowledged as the man behind the success of The Room, luxury studio apartments in Sohna Road by Central Park, where the average rental yield for apartments of sizes 837 sq. ft. to 1397 sq. ft. was upwards of 5 per cent.

A thought leader and a business & market strategist, Vineet's stories of turning businesses around have become case studies in the real estate industry as well as the auto components industry.

An alumnus of Government College, Chandigarh, (he is Founder & President of the Alumni Association (Delhi Chapter) Vineet is a keen Golfer and an avid follower of Ram Charan, Jack Welch and Philip Kotler.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman, Krishna Group, Ashok Kapur welcomed Vineet Nanda, "I see him steering Krisumi to lead and take a pole position. I am confident that Vineet will change the game and set new benchmarks for Krisumi."

Takahiro Yamazaki, Joint CEO & Director, Krisumi warmly welcomed him, "We are delighted to have Nanda san. Under his leadership, I am confident that we will mount a new milestone of success."

Vineet Nanda on his appointment said, "It's my pleasure to join the most professional, reputed company that works like a true corporate. The refreshing change they bring to real estate with their focus on quality, technology, craftsmanship in sync with consumer needs builds trust and removes the distrust people have with real estate developers.

The project is truly at par with global standards and with construction in full swing I see it fast developing as a rental Mecca and a hub of expats. The ROI in the residential market will be one that will become a benchmark," he added.



An enterprising collaboration between Sumitomo Corporation, Japan and Krishna Group, India, Krisumi is a convergence of Kriya, meaning creation in Sanskrit, and Sumi, the Japanese word for fine living.

Our endeavour is to conceptualize, design and build homes that are characterized by the highest standards of Japanese craftsmanship, in sizes that complement today's ever-evolving way of life. By unifying Japanese design aesthetics with the warmth of Indian hospitality, we at Krisumi are giving shape to architectural masterpieces that are spectacular in form, and highly practical in function.

Driven by a 400-year legacy of excellence and trust, and a commitment to deploying cutting-edge design and technology, Krisumi is where Sophistication is Simplified.

Krishna Group is one of the largest component manufacturers of India with Krishna Maruti Limited as its flagship company. It has diversified interests in automotive components, travel, media, entertainment seating and real estate. Over the last 30 years, Krishna group has forged over 21 international Joint ventures and alliances.

Driven by a philosophy of collaboration with several successful Joint Ventures with Global Leaders in each of their fields, Krishna Group today services marquee clients across the world, and is recognized for its customer orientation, quality products and strict adherence to commitments.

Sumitomo Corporation ("SC") is a member company of the Sumitomo Group which has a 400-year-old history and is a leading Fortune 500 global trading and business investment company with 107 locations in 65 countries/regions and 22 locations in Japan. The entire SC Group consists of more than 800 companies and more than 70,000 personnel.

SC conducts commodity transactions in all industries utilizing worldwide networks, provides related customers with various financing, serves as an organizer and a coordinator for various projects, and invests in companies to promote greater growth potential.

SC has successfully delivered over 300 world-class real estate projects across Japan, the USA, China and Indonesia and SC's core business areas also include Metal Products, Transportation and Construction Systems, Environment and Infrastructure, Media, Network, Lifestyle Related Goods and Services, Mineral Resources, Energy, and Chemical and Electronics.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

