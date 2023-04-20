KRR received Quality Excellence National Award at 9th MSME Excellence Awards and Summit at Delhi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): ASSOCHAM has organized the 9th MSME Excellence Awards and Summit at Shangri La, New Delhi to offer support to the MSME sector by providing recognition to the outstanding MSME based on their performance across different parameters. The event, a part of ASSOCHAM's Annual Session under the central theme 'Bharat@100: envisioning a globally competitive future'. Session Chief Guests & Awards distribution ceremony took place in the presence of Shri Narayan Tatu Rane, Hon'ble Minister, Ministry of MSME, Government of India & Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma Minister of State, Ministry of MSME Government of India.

ASSOCHAM has nominated 337 Companies all over the country out of which 25 companies were awarded. S. Glory Swarupa, Director General National Institute of MSME (ni-msme), Ministry of MSME Govt. of India, Sushma Paul Berlia, Chairman, ASSOCHAM, Ease of Doing Business Council & Chairman ApeejayStya Group, Shri Vinod Pandey, Chairman ASSOCHAM Manufacturing and Capital Goods Council & Director, Govt. Affair and External Affairs, BMW India, Shri Rajesh Kharbanda, Chairman, ASSOCHAM National Council on Sports & Fitness Industry, Managing Director, Freewill Sports Pvt. Ltd. (Nivia), Shri Manguirish Pai Raiker, Chairman ASSOCHAM Goa Council CMD Brown Packaging System Ltd., Dr Ramanand N. Shukla, Director (ZED) Quality Council of India were the Jury members of this award. During the event, Chennai based Heavy Engineering company M/s. KRR Heavy Engineering received the National Award for Quality Excellence of the Year 2023. K.R.Ramaswamy, Founder & Sakthivel Ramaswamy, Chief Executive Officer of KRR Engineering has received the award from the Minister of MSME, Govt. of India. Shri NARAYAN TATU RANE.

On the occasion, Sakthivel Ramaswamy, Chief Executive Officer of KRR Heavy Engineering said, "We at KRR Heavy Engineering are extremely humbled to receive the National Award for Quality Excellence of the Year 2023 from the Minister of MSME, Govt. of India. NARAYAN TATU RANE. In this opportune moment, Government of India recognizes the efforts made by KRR Heavy Engineering for its impeccable Quality as a key MSME player in Process Plant Equipment Manufacturing in the country. We KRRians always put Quality over everything else and continuously strive to achieve the Impossible. Now with this recognition we have truly turned around our own slogan from "NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE" to "EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE". We take this opportunity to thank all our Industry Partners - Customers, Suppliers, Service Providers, Technology Partners, Inspectors, Laboratories, NDT & Logistic Partners, Bankers, Well Wishers and Admirers."



KRR is one of the leading Process plant equipment manufacturers and is poised to become one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Contracting companies in the country. KRR successfully executed both green field and brown field expansions in various sectors such as Nuclear, Paper & Pulp, Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage, Sulphuric acid plants, Fertilizers and many other Process Plants. KRR has its main manufacturing base in Chennai and exports to more than 30+ Countries across the globe with various certification like American Society for Mechanical Engineers, Canadian Registration, National Board registration, Australian Registration, European Registration, Eurasian registration and so on... In view of the same KRR has signed a MOU with the Government of Tamil Nadu for its proposed expansion for robotic automation of tank manufacturing.

KRR has partnered with National Aerospace Laboratory, Bangalore to absorb the 'State of the Art' Technology for curing Aerospace grade components. This technology acquisition has pushed KRR as a world leader in the field of Aerospace grade autoclaves. They have successfully delivered autoclaves for Critical Composite manufacturing to Bharat Electronics Limited, Indian Institute of Science, Indian Institute of Technology and UCAL Fuel Systems. BEL uses the autoclave to manufacture Antenna Beams for the Indian Navy, UCAL Fuel Systems uses the autoclave to produce advanced Unmanned Air Vehicles and Drones, while IISC and IIT actively use it for research purposes. KRR is the success story of a Young Engineer Shri K.R.Ramaswamy, Founder of the Organisation. After completing his Diploma in Mechanical Engineering in PSG Coimbatore he moved to Chennai and set up KRR Enterprises, which has now grown into a global manufacturer. KRR Trust is a social wing of KRR which recognizes young engineering talent and nurtures it through support for engineering education for the under privileged.

