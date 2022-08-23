Kuche7 distributes National Flags all over India, supporting Govt's 'HarGharTiranga' Campaign

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI/GPRC): Prominent kitchen brand Kuche7 has supported the central government's 'HarGharTiranga' campaign by distributing Indian flags all over India at their experience centers.

The interior design company reached out to people on social media and received an overwhelmingly positive response.

Employees visited homes around their experience centers across the country. The general public was also invited to the experience centers across India to collect flags.

"This is a significant campaign," said Naeem Chauhan, Managing Director of Kuche7, "we firmly believe this campaign will unite the country's spirit. Our team has been working hard to implement this campaign. So far, 2000+ people have reached out to us for the flags."

Kuche7 is an India-based, premium interior design Company known for its expertise in 304 stainless steel modular kitchens, wardrobes, and vanity units. The design, manufacture, and installation services are entirely provided by their in-house team.



The company has experience centers in Fort and Andheri in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Pune, Rajkot, Raipur, Surat, Vadodara, and Dubai. This 75th independence day, people were invited to collect the Indian flag across all these centers from 13th to 15th August 2022.

As a company, endorsing eco-friendly designs, Kuche7 has successfully implemented wood-free modular kitchen solutions over the years. Its prominent clients include Celebrity Photographer Avinash Gowarikar, Film Actor Salman Khan, and other prominent businesspeople and architects.

The company was awarded 'Most Innovative Modular Kitchen Brand' by Eldrok this year at the Eldrok India Architecture Awards held in Mumbai. Kcuhe7 firmly backs the Make in India initiative, creating job opportunities for 100-150 employees.

'The Narendra Modi-led central government initiated HarGharTiranga' campaign as part of its attempts to bring the flag to homes. The Union Home Ministry conveyed to the state governments that this campaign encourages people to hoist the national flag in their homes, unlike the usual practice where the flags are limited to public and private institutions and government offices.

