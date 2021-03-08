Kuldeep, A Ray of hope for ill-treated dogs by Dog Home Foundation

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/ThePRTree): Kuldeep and Dhawal are all set to nurture the Jodhpur's dog hotspot. Dog Home Foundation services came into existence on January 15, 2021. Focusing on the main area for dogs; the particular foundation is built to provide free treatment to the street dogs. Running 24x7, this foundation provides all the services for free.

The services include X-Ray, Blood test, Urine Test. All the services provided by the foundation are free of cost. Embracing the art of noble deal and humanity for animals, Kuldeep and Dhawal also included Hydrotherapy. This machine will be a transformation journey for paralyzed dogs. With the help of this machine, a paralyzed dog can be healed and it will help the dogs to stand and walk again. Kuldeep and Dhawal said, "Giving is not just making a donation, indeed it's making a difference." They claimed that this foundation is not going to accept any donation in terms of money, willing people can indeed donate food and medicines. The staff will work in two shifts. 5 nursing staff will work for treatment from 6 am to 6 pm. Meanwhile, the team assigned for the second shift will take care of the treatment from 6 PM To 2 AM. The ambulance working timing will be from 8 am to 8 pm.

Dog Home Foundation provides Air conditioner canals for the dogs. Kuldeep mentioned his dream project. The journey was not simple but soon they were able to rescue dogs. In Feb 2021, Dog home foundation launched a rescue mission for all the dogs wherein 1086 were successfully treated out of 1200 plus cases and some laps are still under treatment.



Not only treatment but Dog Home Foundation is also focussed on providing any time service to the dogs. 2 doctors and 4 nursing staff will be available 24x7 for the emergency requirement. Mission Dogs is the main agenda of the foundation.

They are all set to launch 10 hotspots in Jodhpur. These hotspots will be a source of food where 20 kg Chapati and 20 Kg Milk will be available on a daily basis for 200 days at every Hotspot.

Dog Home Foundation started by the two entrepreneurs, Kuldeep and Dhawal are soon going to cover all the areas in Jodhpur and provide better medical services to the ill-treated dogs.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

