Kuldeep Kaushik's film 'Nar Ka Sur' is big attempt to empower women in India

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI/GPRC): The film "Naar Ka Sur" is scheduled to release in theatres on August 5 with a strong message to encourage women and honor their bravery. The movie, which is set in Uttar Pradesh, will highlight the extraordinary bravery of 12 women who fight against social evils on a daily basis. Throughout India's long history, there are tales of countless brave women whose examples continue to inspire other women to speak out against injustice.

Many of these stories--where women have shown the world the iron of their power--occur from time to time. The hardship of the women in Uttar Pradesh's villages is also depicted in this movie. This movie will serve as a rebuke to twisted ideologies that strive to understand women as weak. Kuldeep Kaushik, the film's director, and writer is a native of Meerut and has spent the last two decades living in Mumbai and working in the film industry. He has worked on multiple high-profile movies and has also assisted Anurag Basu as a director.

According to Kuldeep Kaushik, the purpose of this film is to challenge the narrow-minded stereotypes of society who view women as simple objects lying in the house by presenting 24 stories about 12 different women. He says, "Women always step forth and fight in times of family difficulty, and in this movie, too, we will witness women doing the same while leaving the veil behind."

The intriguing aspect of this movie is that new budding actors have been given an opportunity to shine instead of well-known film stars. The 12 women chosen for the lead roles came from various regions in the country. Following the screening of the trailer, people on Twitter praised the casting of new actors who did justice to their roles.

Thousands of people posted their appreciation for the movie's trailer on Twitter. In addition, the movie's song "Ghunghat Wali Nari" is creating quite a buzz among film enthusiasts. This song, which celebrates women's empowerment, is a roaring success. The film stars popular folk singer Malini Awasthi and music director Krishnalal Chandani and is produced by Sunil Tayal, whereas Krishna Raman takes credit for DOP.

