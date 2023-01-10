Kulfi Collective introduces an inclusive, gender neutral and empathetic Parental Leave Policy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): As part of its efforts to foster a more diverse and inclusive culture, Kulfi Collective, India's leading content network, has implemented an enhanced gender neutral and empathetic Parental Leave Policy. The new policy expands the definition of a parent to include anyone who is legally responsible for a child through a natural birthing process, adoption or other methods, and offers comprehensive, equitable paid parental leave to all employees.

"We recognize the fact that companies must do their part to allow all parents equal leave so that they can care for their child equally. Being a parent myself, I personally understand the importance of having a partner who is not just supportive but equally shares the responsibility of parenting with you. Especially during the first few months of your child being born. At Kulfi, we believe that every parent should be part of their children's journey and should be able to cherish these small & big moments with their partners. Every family is unique, so we have designed a parental leave policy that is flexible enough to work for us all," says Farah Kapadia, Head - People & Culture.

Through this programme, the company aims to empower its employees to live fuller, well-balanced lives and support them as they undertake one of life's greatest adventures - parenthood. The newly launched policy includes -

- 4 weeks + 26 weeks of paid parental leave to a birthing parent (anyone who is giving birth to a child)

- 26 weeks of paid parental leave to a caregiving parent (anyone who is jointly taking care of the child, irrespective of gender or how they became parents)



- 3 - 6 weeks of paid parental leave to any parent faced with loss of pregnancy

Supari Studios, Post Office Studios and Keeda Media, the three verticals under Kulfi Collective's banner, have implemented this new policy from May 2022. This is reflective of the culture Kulfi Collective is building - to empower employees and root all company policies in empathy, purpose and most importantly, the well-being of their team.

"Looking at the amount of work there is in caring for a newborn, I often wonder how so many mothers take up the responsibility single-handedly and why there isn't more conversation around fathers being more involved and responsible. It's crazy how people don't talk enough about co-parenting. I had the opportunity to be as involved as possible with my wife's pregnancy, the birth of our daughter and the first precious months of her life. Our company has allowed me to be completely present for my little one's everyday moments without having to worry about work, and that's something I will always cherish," says Akshat Gupt, New Dad and CCO, Kulfi Collective.

Akhtar Shaikh, Editor, Kulfi Collective added, "The early days of parenthood are crucial for both the mother and father. I was so happy to be able to spend time with my child and be there for my wife. While I was away, my team was supportive and that helped me focus entirely on my family. The first few weeks of my parental leave really helped me balance my sleep cycle and remain hands-on with my baby - not having to worry about work in the morning was a huge relief."

Kulfi Collective completed its 10 year milestone this year and aims to continue its crusade at being an employee-first organization. Throughout its journey, it has hardwired innovative practices in the People and Culture framework and has continually introduced initiatives to create a more inclusive and equitable workplace.

