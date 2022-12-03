Kumar Rajendran, Chairman of Dr MGR-Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women received Doctorate Degree from the Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kumar Rajendran, Chairman of Dr MGR-Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women, was awarded the doctorate degree by the Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju at the 12th convocation ceremony of Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU), Chennai, recently (on 2nd Dec. 2022). He received the degree for completing his research work on "Criminalisation of Politics in India - A critical study".



The event had the presence of Governor of Tamil Nadu and Chancellor of the varsity R N Ravi, Minister for Law S Regupathy and the University Vice-chancellor, Professor (Dr) N. S. Santosh Kumar.

Totally, 5176 people who have completed diploma and research courses in the University were awarded degrees in the ceremony. Apart from this, 41 people who excelled in education also received medals.

