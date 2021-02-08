Kunal Dron and Rohit Arora, an impeccable team in digital marketing world

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI/PNN): Ever wondered how the digital marketing industry is changing. An industry that is taking over the business and helping brands to establish their print on social media, Digital Marketing is in no way stagnant. It was just a decade back when the internet was flooded with digital marketing ideas, and now most of them are truly amazing and alive.

One such amazing Digital marketing Agency is Dropout Digital. As fascinating as the name is, the founders, Kunal Dron (20) and Rohit Arora (23) share a similar unpredictable journey. Met on the social media giant, Facebook, the duo has never thought their combined efforts will succeed with flying colours.

Belonging to entirely different locations, the duo started their entrepreneurial journey in 2018 and created a shock wave in the digital marketing industry. The team was robust but lacked the capital that was required. Nevertheless, they never felt low and registered their first digital company named Dropout Digital.

What's next? Well, the market needs novelty, and they knew it; using their artistic approach and out of the box thinking, their brand is now employing more than 25 individuals and is expanding enormously. Offering services web optimization, Website improvement, artistic content material writing, and social media advertising, the duo soon moved to India's entertainment industry.



From promoting songs of internationally famed artists like Diljit Dosanjh, Ranjit Bawa to big labels like T-Collection and Zee music firm, today, Dropout Digital is handling accounts of various Bollywood stars and Hollywood too.

Their uncanny skills and their vision to do something different have made them pursue an incredible future. Their talent was a classy mix and using the amazing managerial skills, the road to success was purely nurtured by passion and determination.

Kunal and Rohit are true sources of inspiration for all those who wish to do something different. The young entrepreneurs proved hard work in the world of digital marketing is a must to have Success. The self-taught young entrepreneurs not only acquired the talent but also mastered the field.

The two guides who work for brands to create an image and develop a unique identity are a true inspiration for all those looking forward to a bright career in the digital marketing world.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

