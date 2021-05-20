Kunal Kanda explores the horizons of modeling and acting

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI/ThePRTree): Punjabi Model and Actor Kunal Kanda organized music concerts with renowned singers like Karan Aujla and Gary Sandhu in Spain which garnered a lot of public attention.

Having a business acumen already, Kunal envisions expanding his horizons by entering the field of modeling full time and also give the youth a chance to do what they love.

Hailing from Jalandhar, Punjab originally, Kunal has been brought up in Spain. He regularly visits his native place to understand its culture and imbibe nature here. At the nascent age of 23, he already owns multiple bars and restaurants running successfully under his mindful watch.



He says, "I love what I do but I also do not want to stop here. I plan on advancing my business as well as my hobbies together. I understand that there is only one way to do that and that is tireless efforts and am ready to put all that I have into making the dream come true." "Initially when I tried my luck in the industry, it didn't turn out well. But I never lost hope and continued to nurture myself and prepare to see the sunshine one day."

Idealizing Parmish Verma, Kunal calls himself a big fan of the former. He remade a few of his videos which were quite appreciated by the public giving him a boost. He is confident enough to continue in the field and make a name for himself among the top ones. Studying BBA from Spain, he is also polishing his entrepreneurial skills to excel in the business world.

Dreaming to someday work with Parmish Verma, Kunal Kanda is the man with high hopes. For certain, no roadblock can turn the man away from his goals.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

