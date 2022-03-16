Kushal and Sharmistha's Roxy Music to promote budding singers from across country

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/PNN): Talented singers from tiny villages, towns, and cities will now have a platform to perform and showcase their talents to the rest of the world. Roxy Music, a music label launched in New Delhi to promote emerging talent from all around the country, has made this possible.

Kushal Chakraborty, a board of directors at Roxy Music said, "We have launched Roxy Music with the mission to promote talented singers from small towns, villages, and cities in the country. Despite their hidden talents, these singers don't get a proper platform to showcase their skills". "Roxy Music has started with Hindi music, but soon we are planning to enter into Bangla, Bhojpuri, Marathi, and other languages as well".

Roxy Music will promote and manage the budding singers, as well as manage their brand in the music industry. This will provide the artists with a chance to show off their skills. The music label will not only give aspiring singers a platform but will also make their music videos available on the company's YouTube page, allowing them to reach millions of people around the world.



"There is no shortage of talent in India," remarked Sharmishtha Biswas, board of directors at Roxy Music. We will make sure that every song we create is a hit, and that we have a 100 per cent success rate."

Roxy Studios' and Roxy Casting has big intentions to make many types of films in several Indian languages, and promote new talents according to Biswas.

Roxy Photography is a well-known name in the photography industry. Another company, Roxy Digital, is not just assisting Roxy Music with technological issues, but it is also assisting independent artists with their careers. Roxy Dance Academy also assists students in learning many types of dance.

