L V Prasad Eye Institute and CognitiveCare collaborate to utilize AI and ML for prevention of avoidable blindness in children

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): L V Prasad Eye Institute, a World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Prevention of Blindness, and CognitiveCare, a Healthcare AI startup and pioneer in the early detection and quantification of health risks, today announced a partnership to jointly pursue efforts that advance the early detection of eye diseases and adverse eye conditions in infants and children. This partnership combines L V Prasad Eye Institute's world-renowned expertise and research in eye health with CognitiveCare's AI platform, which incorporates granular insights and patterns that interplay with clinical and social determinants to quantify propensity for health risks at individual and population levels early.

Retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) is a leading cause of preventable blindness in infants and children worldwide. India is experiencing an ROP epidemic, significantly impacting rural districts. Furthermore, it is projected that the myopia epidemic will affect 50 per cent of the global population by 2050. The prevalence of myopia in children in India has quadrupled in the past twenty years. Active prevention and mitigation strategies are needed to control and potentially reverse both the ROP and myopia trends were currently seen in India.

"We are happy to partner with CognitiveCare and are confident that our combined expertise in clinical management and machine learning will help us accelerate the early diagnosis of ROP and Myopia in young children and infants. We are also hopeful that this partnership will pave way to leverage AI, deep learning, and advanced computational sciences to address several other critical eye diseases," said Dr Prashant Garg, Executive Chair, L V Prasad Eye Institute.

"Alongside our partners at the L V Prasad Eye Institute, our aim is to support healthcare constituents in understanding propensity for eye conditions early enough to prevent adverse outcomes, including blindness in infants and myopia in children," said Sheena Gill, President and CEO, Americas for CognitiveCare.



"Our models will provide explainable AI functionality to help caregivers understand the 'why' behind each eye health score. Healthy eyes still elude millions of children globally. Eye health complications in infancy and childhood continue to impact long-term health and well-being. We can now prevent certain adverse eye health outcomes with early detection and intervention," stated Dr. Suresh Attili, Co-founder of CognitiveCare.

Established in 1987, L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), a World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Prevention of Blindness, is a comprehensive eye health facility. The Institute has ten functional arms to its areas of operations: Clinical Services, Education, Research, Vision Rehabilitation, Rural and Community Eye Health, Eye Banking, Advocacy and Policy Planning, Capacity Building, Innovation and Product Development. The LVPEI Eye Care Network has 260+ Centres spread across the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Karnataka in India. The institute's mission is to provide equitable and quality eye care to all sections of society. The LVPEI's five-tier 'Eye Health Pyramid' model covering all sections of society right from the villages to the city, provides high quality and comprehensive - prevention, curative and rehabilitation - eye care to all. It has served over 34.14 million (3 crore 41 lakh people), with more than 50 per cent of them entirely free of cost, irrespective of the complexity of care needed.

CognitiveCare is working at the forefront of science to build the world's first comprehensive health risk quantification solution that integrates AI, advanced math, and statistics at the intersection of medicine, biology, genomics, and social determinants. CognitiveCare's patent pending MIHIC Score™ platform assesses propensity for maternal, fetal, and infant health risks categorized as antepartum, intrapartum, and postpartum risk scores early in the pregnancy cycle to empower proactive care at individual and population levels.

