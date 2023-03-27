L&T Finance Holdings honoured at Dun & Bradstreet ESG Awards 2023 for 'Business Sustainability'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): L&T Finance Holdings Limited (LTFH), a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) has been conferred the Dun & Bradstreet ESG Award 2023 for 'Business Sustainability' at an event held in Mumbai.

The award ceremony, held on the occasion of the ESG Leadership Summit, acknowledges and recognises companies for their ESG performance towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals. The awards are adjudicated by an eminent jury panel following stringent selection criteria.

This is another feather in the cap for LTFH which has won multiple accolades for its ESG practices, carried out through its wholly-owned subsidiary L&T Finance Limited.

Speaking on the occasion, Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, L&T Finance Holdings Limited said, "Sustainability is at the core of every business that we do and is a top commitment to our stakeholders. In fact, we were one of the first NBFCs to embrace sustainability and make it a part of our DNA. ESG is accorded an important place in the organisation starting right from the top wherein there are focused discussions on ESG performance at every board meeting. We have identified ESG as one of the four drivers of growth in our strategic plan Lakshya 2026, a fact that further highlights our continuous commitment towards giving back to the society and being a responsible corporate citizen. Winning in the 'Business Sustainability' category in the inaugural edition of the Dun and Bradstreet Awards is a shot in the arm for us. This award conferred by a reputable provider of business decisioning data and analytics is yet another validation of our ESG practices."

The company has taken a goal to be carbon neutral by FY 2035. It had also taken a goal to be water neutral by FY 2022 and has achieved the same.



Avinash Gupta, Managing Director & CEO - India, Dun & Bradstreet said, "ESG is no longer an optional requirement for companies globally, but a mainstay conversation in every boardroom. Dun & Bradstreet has been helping companies globally in implementing sustainability principles and advancing Sustainable Development Goals. Dun & Bradstreet India's 'ESG Awards 2023' acknowledged and recognised companies for their ESG performance towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals. I congratulate L&T Finance Holdings Limited on winning the D&B ESG Award, and I hope to see more companies become ESG champions in the coming years."

L&T Finance Holdings Limited (LTFH) (www.ltfs.com), a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), offers a range of financial products and services through its subsidiary L&T Finance Limited (LTF) under the L&T Finance brand. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company has been rated AAA -- the highest credit rating for NBFCs -- by four leading rating agencies. It has also received leadership scores and ratings by global and national Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating providers for its sustainability performance. The company has also won many prestigious awards for its flagship CSR project - "Digital Sakhi" which is focused on women empowerment and digital and financial inclusion. Under Right to Win, being in the 'right businesses' has helped the company become one of the leading financiers in key retail products. The company is focused on creating a top-class, digitally-enabled, retail finance company as a part of the Lakshya 2026 plan. The goal is to move the emphasis from product focus to customer focus and establish a robust retail portfolio with quality assets, thus creating a Fintech@Scale while keeping ESG at the core. Fintech@Scale is one of the pillars of the company's strategic roadmap - Lakshya 2026. The company has over 7 crore customer database, and this database is being leveraged to cross-sell, up-sell as well as identify new customers.

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity.

For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India Private Limited is headquartered in Mumbai and provides clients with data-driven products and technology-driven platforms to help them take faster and more accurate decisions across finance, risk, compliance, information technology and marketing. Working towards Government of India's vision of creating an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) by supporting the Make in India initiative, Dun & Bradstreet India has a special focus on helping entrepreneurs enhance their visibility, increase their credibility, expand access to global markets, and identify potential customers & suppliers, while managing risk and opportunity.

Visit www.dnb.co.in for more information.

