L&T Tech to provide advanced engineering capabilities, digital manufacturing services to Airbus

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 19 (ANI): Leading pure-play engineering services company Larsen and Toubro Technology Services on Thursday announced that it has been selected as a strategic engineering partner to Airbus for providing advanced engineering capabilities and digital manufacturing services under a multi-year contract.

Under this agreement, LTTS will support Airbus in key verticals and technology areas for its ongoing commercial and innovation programmes, according to a statement shared with exchanges on Thursday.

The development is a major step forward in the long-standing partnership between LTTS and Airbus. LTTS is a strategic engineering supplier for Airbus globally and for its India subsidiary, providing engineering services across verticals like engineering, avionics and digital. The company is also a part of the industry-leading 'Skywise Partner Program,' and earlier in 2022, was recognised as a global strategic engineering supplier under the Airbus EMES3 (engineering, manufacturing engineering and services strategic suppliers) programme, according to the statement.



As a part of the new contract award, LTTS engineers would support Airbus' numerical control programming (NCP) cluster which includes composite production, trimming and cutting, standard machining, advanced machining, drilling and riveting, control and metrology, fast shop machining and technical support.

LTTS will also be driving the design and stress support for advanced capabilities which includes thermal analysis, vulnerability assessment, advanced failure analysis, manufacturing simulation, and modelling services.

According to the statement, the engineering support will be executed from LTTS' offshore locations in Bengaluru, which is its recently inaugurated near shore centre in Toulouse, France, along with onsite support at Airbus locations in the UK, Germany, France, and Spain.

Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director, L and T Technology Services, said, "The recent selection of LTTS by Airbus is a reaffirmation of our deep domain leadership and industry-leading expertise in driving a redefinition of the global engineering and R and D (ER and D) landscape. As we continue to move ahead on our objective of being counted among the largest and the best global ER&D firms, the acknowledgement and support of an industry leader like Airbus is exciting and serves to inspire us for the next milestone." (ANI)

