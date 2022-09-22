L&T Technology Services, ISG and CNBC TV18 launch first-ever Digital Engineering Awards

Edison (New Jersey) [USA], September 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leading pure-play engineering services company, today announced the launch of the first-ever Digital Engineering Awards, in association with Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, and business news channel CNBC TV18 in India.



The Digital Engineering Awards recognize outstanding leaders who challenge the status quo with innovative approaches that maximize performance and value across the entire lifecycle of an asset, and lead to a more sustainable future.

Enterprises and their service providers are invited to submit nominations through October 15, with winners announced during a gala awards celebration to be held in December in the U.S. Enterprise award winners, selected by a global panel of industry experts, will be named in nine categories - five team awards and four individual awards:





Amit Chadha, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, L&T Technology Services Limited, said, "The need of the hour is dominated by demand for continuous evolution, driven by disruptive innovations. Given the rapid transformational disruptions across the industry, Digital Engineering has become more prominent than ever. Through the pioneering Digital Engineering Awards, our endeavor is to provide a platform that brings together global leaders, thus leading to new industry benchmarks and innovations."



Michael P. Connors, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, ISG, said, "Digital Engineering is now a top priority for companies looking to compete in an increasingly digitized, intelligent and networked global marketplace. Through an interconnected ecosystem of platforms, devices and data, this discipline enables companies to create new business models, deliver superior customer experiences and achieve operational efficiencies on a scale never before imagined. We are delighted to partner with LTTS and CNBC to recognize outstanding achievements in this space."

Shivakumar S, Chief Operating Officer, Branded Content Business at Network 18, said, "The ER&D industry is a true sunrise sector, responsible for digital transformations on a global scale. Digital Engineering is leading to shorter product lifecycles, smarter products and solutions, paperless factories, and a host of other notable innovations. The Digital Engineering Awards will play an important role in celebrating and showcasing such new-age technology success stories. We believe we are the ideal media partner for the awards, given the strength of our brands CNBC-TV18 and Moneycontrol, which have been informing audiences in business, technology and retail for more than two decades now in India."

