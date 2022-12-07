Landmarc Films welcomes Aniruddha Nag as Business Head

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI/ATK): Vidhi Kasliwal-helmed Landmarc Films has made its niche in quality cinema circles with productions like Block by Block [2013] - Trilingual Documentary Short, Building for the Future [2013] - Corporate Film, SanngtoAika...! [2014] - Marathi Feature Film, Memoirs of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo [2015] - 22-part Web-series, Vazandar [2016] - Marathi Feature Film, Ringan [2017] - National Award-winning Marathi Feature Film, That's What It's All About [2017] - Documentary Feature, Gachchi [2017] - Marathi Feature Film, Redu [2018] - State Award-winning Marathi Feature Film, Pipsi [2018] - Internationally Acclaimed Marathi Feature Film, Vidyoday [2018] - Biographical Documentary Feature, Nashibvaan [2019] - State Award-winning Marathi Feature Film and their latest differential offering Medium Spicy [2022] - Multi-starrer Marathi Feature Film.

The company is now interestingly poised with a few award-winning documentaries under its belt, some well appreciated short films, many acclaimed Marathi features in its kitty and assorted full-length Hindi films as well as series in the pipeline. Enjoying a respectable reputation for having utmost creative integrity, Landmarc Films has an enthralling blend of talents and names from both the Hindi and the Marathi fraternity working with them in varied capacities on their diverse upcoming endeavours. Landmarc Films is all set to fulfil its mission to be involved in and promote all kinds of cinema, filmmaking and creativity that captures hope!

At this juncture, Landmarc Films has invited Aniruddha Nag, an industry expert with over two decades of experience, to come on board as the Business Head for the young production house. As the organisation prepares its roadmap to create works for all platforms across formats, Aniruddha would conduct all commercial discussions, oversee marketing and business-related exploitation, furthermore, identify new avenues of growth for this boutique content house.





Aniruddha Nag combines creative instinct and commercial astuteness, and has a deep understanding of content creation along with an insight on evolving consumer taste. This is across the board including short films, ad films, web series, film originals for OTT, movies for theatrical and even animation.

A multi-faceted leader, Aniruddha Nag has handled market research for films, analysed project feasibilities, headed film marketing campaigns and executed releases over wide-ranging geographical markets. He has also written, directed and produced in recent years. Previously, he has worked in senior roles at large studios like UTV Motion Pictures, Fox Star Studios and B4U International and has handled more than 80 films during that tenure including noteworthy hits like Jolly LLB, No One Killed Jessica, Delhi Belly, Raaz 3, Jannat 2, Bol Bachchan, Paan Singh Tomar, Dev D, Kaminey, Bang Bang, A Wednesday and many more.

"With Aniruddha joining our core team, we at Landmarc Films are foreseeing a significant and strategic expansion of our footprint in the entertainment sector and we look forward to an exciting and promising future," avers Vidhi Kasliwal, Founder and CEO, Landmarc Films.

"Over the years, the pursuit of creative excellence built in an environment of a balanced work ethos has been my driving force in aligning with a larger corporate vision. I am extremely happy to express that I have found a home at Landmarc Films on those regards. They have built a credible library of films over the last few years and are rightly positioned to expand and express on a larger canvas through their brand of 'hope-filled' content. Together, we hope to make projects that are not only commercially viable but also help in bringing a smile to the viewers," gushes Aniruddha Nag, Business Head, Landmarc Films.

