Landmark Cars to host one of Ahmedabad's largest displays of Mercedes-Benz Diecast Cars

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): The stylish & fashionable display of exclusive vintage, sports & luxurious Mercedes-Benz Diecast cars is going to happen in Ahmedabad on December 11-12 2021. Diecast cars are replicas manufactured with an eye for detailing and finishing that resemble the actual car in various scales. For car enthusiasts, the passion for Diecast car models is way more than actually driving one of them.

Paras Somani, Executive Director Landmark Cars said that, "Mercedes-Benz is one of the largest manufacturers of consumer luxury vehicles and commercial vehicles. The brand is a statement of class and absolute opulence with the range of automobiles that they offer in the Indian market. Landmark Cars is always a step ahead by engaging with their audience through different shows, events that reflect the richness of the brand. Hence, on 11th & 12th December, Landmark Cars has organised an exclusive display of Mercedes-Benz Diecast Cars."

Group Landmark - The conglomerate in automobile industry

One of India's largest automobile dealership chain - Group Landmark, has been transforming desires into reality for over 22 years now. With a world-class service-oriented approach, Group Landmark is associated with global automobile brands with multi-location facilities in various states of India.

Landmark Cars is a franchise partner of Mercedes-Benz India with presence in metro cities of Gujarat such as Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad & Rajkot. Landmark Cars functions under the aegis of Group Landmark and is one of the largest Mercedes-Benz passenger car dealers in India. Time & again Landmark Cars has struck the right chords with their target audience through multiple innovative & unique conceptual events to promote Mercedes-Benz automobiles. These events are a treat to automobile enthusiasts as it gives them an opportunity to get their hands on their favourite Mercedes-Benz cars.

Diecast Cars - Finest & exclusive models of luxury cars



Taking this lineage of creating experiences for their brand lovers, a step ahead, Landmark Cars has come up with an event on December 11-12 2021 in Ahmedabad wherein they would be showcasing around 500 exclusive & rare Diecast cars of their luxurious automobiles. The vision of this event is to portray Mercedes-Benz cars as a statement of fashion and panache amongst individuals who have a liking for luxury and design aesthetics. Diecast of some of the most vintage, sports & premium cars would be at display for car aficionados to come over and fulfil their hobby and love for cars. Over the weekend, the who's who of Ahmedabad are going to witness a fashion show display of machines, power & aesthetics at Landmark Cars. The weekend is going to be about style, rendezvous between dynamic personalities with opulent hobbies & extending exclusive experiences to the passionate followers of Mercedes-Benz.

Vintage cars to take the centre stage

Along with a wide range of Diecast cars that are going to be on display, car enthusiasts are absolutely going to immerse in the experience of having vintage cars such as the Mercedes-Benz W115, 1971 model with a 2298 CC petrol engine, the Mercedes-Benz W123, 1979 model with a 2400CC, 240D Diesel engine, on display at the event.

A weekend dedicated to Luxury

The luxury Diecast cars show is open for all car enthusiasts on December 11-12 2021 at Landmark Cars, near Sola Flyover. Ahmedabad. The show is also an exclusive opportunity for social media influencers & photographers as they can come and experience the luxurious world of Landmark Cars and display the exclusivity on their platform through their lens.

Undoubtedly, the Mercedes-Benz Diecast car show is a treat to each and every car enthusiast in Ahmedabad and an exclusive opportunity to see these rare and gem pieces of aesthetically renowned cars that are a hallmark of luxury and class. To know more about the event, call on 8780113952.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

