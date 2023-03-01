Lapcare associates as 'Sound Partner' for Major Bollywood Film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Lapcare, a major manufacturer of Speakers, Headphones, Neckbands and Sound Systems, has associated as exclusive Sound Partners for the upcoming Sara Khan and Arjun Manhas starrer, "The Era of 1990", written and directed by Shahid Kazmi.

Lapcare's mega twin-tower speaker system called Ramp and single tower variant called Beast (shown in photo with Cast), featured as the centrepieces of the pre-launch campaigns. Other products to feature in the film's promos includes Lapcares powerful portable model called storm, and tagalong speaker called GoBeat2. Various sound devices from Lapcare can be seen with the movie's digital posters on social media.

Leading Actors Sara Khan, Arjun Manhas, Ray Parihar and Aarti Bhagat, all praised Lapcare's wide range of sound products. Speaking on the association with Lapcare, experienced Director, Shahid Kazmi said, "All sound systems I saw like twin towers, single towers and 4.1 Home Theatres, have exceptionally good bass and fine sound quality." To this Lapcare's Managing Director, Atul Gupta, added, "The songs in the movie and the overall soundtrack are both outstanding; and so we are pleased that our Sound Systems bring out the true brilliance and quality of the Movie's musical experience." Several models feature in the movie as well, but only in glimpses; watchers may not even notice. There are plans to highlight the Sound Partnership association sponsorship within Amazon A+ content and on social media.



The movie, set for release on 17th March, promises to be among this year's most memorable Bollywood Soundtracks, with exceptional musical standards. Singers include Ridham Kalyan and Navjinder Kaur, while composers are Manpreet Singh and Akash Yadav. With such a mix of ingredients, all stakeholders are expecting a major box-office hit. Lapcare's Harshit Gupta underscored at the recent photoshoot, "Our speakers are designed with the Indian buyer in mind, and this significantly includes movie watchers, as films are such a central part of our lives. Weather you prefer home theatres, standalone variants or portable Bluetooth models, you will get immaculate quality, extra bass, all major connectivity options and long warranties. All Lapcare products are serviceable nationally though our 100+ service centres."

For further information on our product ranges please log on to www.lapcare.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

