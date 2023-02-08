Lapcare rewards ICT Dealer Fraternity with 8-Day Europe Holiday

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Lapcare, one of India's leading Consumer Electronic brands, specialising in computer peripherals and accessories, recently rewarded its best performing Dealers with an 8-Day, all expenses paid, European Holiday. 40 Dealerships from various states received the special reward and visited prime destinations like Vienna, Budapest and Prague.

This reward was part of Lapcare's Diwali Dhamaka, a nationwide campaign for dealers initiated before Diwali last year. Upon return Lapcare's Managing Director, Atul Gupta thanked all Dealers for their contribution to the company's growth, by saying "Our greatest strength lies in our network of esteemed partners; we are delighted to show our appreciation by giving back true value."

Harshit Gupta, from the Lapcare Marketing Team also stated, "Plans are in place to make a circuit of multiple tours to sought-after and exotic destinations starting this year; cementing Lapcare's image and promise of being the quintessential Dealer's brand; always championing the Dealer's cause."

Anil Jagnani, Owner of a Dealership in Ranchi, expressed his joy, "I have been to Thailand and the Gulf before, but there is nothing like Europe, no parallel". Another Dealer, Shrinik Saha from Mumbai, enthusiastically proclaimed "this has been the most memorable holiday ever for me; kudos to the entire Lapcare team."



Lapcare is among a very small group of elite Brands, offering such grandiose rewards to its prime partners. The company believes in the triple bottom line approach, maximising shared value among all important stakeholders - customers, organisations, employees, vendors and the wider community.

Lapcare is an award-winning national Consumer Electronics brand, specializing in Computer Peripherals, Mobile & Laptop Accessories, Sound Systems, Networking Equipment and Antivirus. Established in Singapore in 1997, Lapcare is renowned for its quality, after sales service, wide-range, large network and its track record of many industry firsts. Lapcare follows the TQM (Total Quality Management) process and always stays on the cutting edge of technology. Through its wide and ever growing network of channel partners, Lapcare has now served over 25 Crore customers in India. Over 25,000 Dealers (retail stores) carry Lapcare products, and the number is set to grow exponentially this decade. Lapcare products are available in all major E-Marketplaces and also Large Format Retail Stores. The Lapcare Brand Store on Amazon is very popular.

