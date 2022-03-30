LAPCARE Winner Pro RGB Cooling Pad: The six fans studded RGB Cooling Solution

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/ATK): LAPCARE Winner Pro RGB Cooling Pad is one of the top-tier cooling products on the market with an overwhelming amount of positive appreciation for the product.

The cooling pad is the first preference of every gamer/heavy software user who needs a reliable cooling accessory to keep the temperature from soaring sky high. LAPCARE Winner Pro RGB Cooling Pad is designed to add maximum elevation to the base of the laptop and allows the air to pass through.

Laptops with powerful hardware generate a lot of heat when running on maximum power, and by using a reliable cooling pad with ample fans like the LAPCARE Winner Pro, users can ensure that there is no performance drop due to the system overheating.



LAPCARE Winner Pro RGB Cooling Pad offers one of the largest base areas to place the laptops on it and can accommodate the largest MacBook Pro, Asus Tuff, and many other seventeen-inch laptops available now. This extended base area helps keep even the largest laptop inside the borders of the cooling pad. It uses rubber feet to provide traction to the base of the cooling pad and stays in position even if highly slippery metal and glass tables. LAPCARE even adds a mobile phone stand to make it a comprehensive work/gaming solution for the users.

The LAPCARE Winner Pro RGB Cooling Pad uses a six fan system which is a combination of three exhaust and 3 intake fans. The advantage of this particular design is to offer maximum versatility in terms of effectively cooling a laptop.

The fan speed is very much tweaked able and the LED display present on the laptop stand is useful for changing fan speed and turning RGB on or off. Apart from all these useful features, the LAPCARE Winner Pro RGB Cooling Pad offers seven levels of height adjustment, so every user can adjust the laptop to his eye level.

LAPCARE Winner Pro RGB Cooling Pad is a perfect blend of rigid structure design and combines metal and high-grade ABS plastic to manage the weight of heavier gaming laptops. The best part is that LAPCARE offers this complete package is budget-friendly pricing and with the "Buy from anywhere, get warranty anywhere in India." This warranty program lets the users avail themselves of national warranty services, which can be extended by one month if you register the product on their website.

