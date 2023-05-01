Largest Indian design centre - The Colosseum launches in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 1 (ANI/PNN): Spanning an incredible two lakh plus sq. ft. over seven floors, India's largest design destination - The Colosseum has opened its doors in Hyderabad. The grand opening was witnessed by 400+ renowned interior designers, architects, HNIs and media houses all under the same roof to celebrate a never-before-seen launch.

Talking about the launch, Neeraj Harkut, one of the co-founders of The Colosseum said, "This is an extremely proud moment for all of us. A design centre of this scale will put Hyderabad on the global map and bring in designers and homeowners not only from India but Internationally as well." Tejas Timbadia, one of the other co-founders, added, "Our objective is to bring the best of product design and luxury home decor under one roof and make sure that the buyer need not go anywhere else for their home needs. Moreover, we wanted to create an international buying experience and hence each floor is designed differently. Walking through The Colosseum is almost like living through a story that unfolds each step at a time."

Designed by Kunal & Khushboo Khandelwal of Studio Design Inc, the curated centre offers an interesting mix of furniture, lighting, kitchens, wardrobes, home decor, soft furnishings, and curated collections from India as well as around the world. The selection includes an array of 120+ furniture brands, 80+ lighting brands, 200+ home decor accessory brands and 100+ soft furnishing brands. Each floor showcases a distinct category and while they are unique in their designs, there is an inter-woven story across the floors that ties the whole experience centre together.





Apart from a varied range of global brands, The Colosseum also has in-house brands like Stitch Story, Palette, Colour Theory, Pentagon, Art Home, D&W solutions, Cube and Nature Art. These brands showcase bespoke range of furnishings, furniture, textures, wallpapers and more.

The Colosseum and its curation are inspired from multiple stand points but at the bottom of it, luxury design is its common denominator. To take the design conversation a notch higher both in India and around the world, The Colosseum is also set to showcase a curated collection of products that are one-of-a-kind collectible pieces. Some of the renowned brands and designers under this collaboration include names like Scarlet Splendour, Wriver, Klove, Pods of Desire, Ravi Vazirani Design Studio, Design Ni Dukaan, Escape by Kreatonomy and others. Moreover, the space houses multiple design installations throughout the length of the seven floors in collaboration with Studio Design Inc, Alex Davis, Ankon Mitra, Ikai Asai, Nimrat Narang, Stitch Story, and Shades of India.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

