Last few days left for SNAP 2021 registration for MBA Banking & Finance in SSBF Pune

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI/SRV): Symbiosis School of Banking and Finance (SSBF), a pioneer in multi-disciplinary education, invites the final applications for MBA in Banking & Finance through Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2021 Entrance test. Only a few days left for the application process. SNAP 2021 Registration closes on November 27th, 2021. Affiliated under the Symbiosis International University, SSBF Pune is a premier institute that provides a balanced curriculum blended with theory and industry exposure, making it one of the best industry-oriented banking and finance courses in India.

SSBF Pune understands the importance and requirement of efficient manpower in the banking sector so they intend to proffer a course that helps students to progressively advance in this dynamic sector. Their MBA program in Banking and Finance is well articulated with designed practical modules, where students can innovatively vent their skills and get a deep understanding of management and its functions.

The 2 year MBA programme provides a 360-degree curriculum with subjects like Technology in Financial Markets, Finalytics, Financial Technology, Digital Marketing, Blockchain, Financial Engineering and Analytics, Corporate Governance and Ethics, Investment Banking, Alternative Asset Management, Security Analysis, and Portfolio Management, Derivative Markets, FOREX, Treasury Management, etc. Overall the course provides classroom understanding and technical learning that develops critical thinking among the students. SSBF Pune, subject their students internationally for better learning and understanding through Summer/Winter exchange programs for the students along with recognized Certifications from NISM, AIWMI, and NSDL. They exclusively provide access to various databases and software like Bloomberg, R, and SPSS, GIEOM that lay the essential foundation to march towards the direction of being a leader.



SSBF boasts of its extremely skilled faculties having rich experience in their respective sector. The faculty encourages students for critical thinking which constantly helps students to develop their problem-solving skills. They help break the stigma of banking and finance being just a career-oriented course and help them understand how it is one of the important pillars for the sustainable growth and development of a country.

Guaranteed 100% placement of eligible students has elevated SSBF Pune parameters in terms of the partnered recruiters and the pay packages. The last batch of students has been offered the highest CTC of Rs. 11 LPA and the average CTC of Rs. 9.5 LPA and for Internship, the highest stipend offered is Rs. 35000 per month. The average stipend offered is Rs. 8000 per month with reputed companies from the BFSI sector. Major companies like JP Morgan Chase & Co, CRISIL, Credenc, Interlink Capital, Impetus Wealth Management, CRISIL, BNY Mellon, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, DCB Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Union Bank India are one of the placement partners of the Institute.

Besides conventional learning, students of SSBF get a chance to groom themselves and acknowledge their strengths through numerous offsite and onsite activities. Every year SSBF Pune organizes the 'SSBF Leadership Summit' where thought leaders share ideas on leadership in the BFSI sector. Apart from this, the Institute also conducts various symposiums, ethics, field projects, and CSR events at regular intervals. Internationalization of education and co-curricular activities is also one of the central values at SSBF, thus it has created a community of students, staff, and faculty in which cross-cultural and international knowledge, attitudes, experiences, and action are part of the present and heritage for the future.



The widespread campus of the Institute is well equipped with all facilities. The students at SSBF are provided access to the highly resourceful centralized library, Business Labs, hi-tech Classrooms, and 600 seaters modern auditorium, and high standard sports complex.

SSBF is a residential college on the Laval Hilltop campus of Symbiosis International University with safe and smart hostel rooms for all with an option of double, triple, and tetra sharing rooms with enough storage and study provided in the rooms.

SSBF holds the prestige of having BLOOMBERG terminals at the computer lab for enhancing the skills in navigating, understanding, and analyzing various stocks, securities, and finance-related aspects.

SSBF Pune has become one of the top institutes not only in Pune but all across the nation for a business management degree in Banking and Finance. Its dynamic faculty, industry interface, numerous industry seminars, and forums gain the momentum among the students to thrive for better aspiration to career goals.

SNAP 2021 Exam will conduct tests on 19th December 2021, 8th January 2022, and 16th January 2022.

