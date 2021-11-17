"Last Opportunity"- Admission for SRMUH closes on 30th November. Next year admission application commencing on 1st December 2021

Delhi-NCR/ Sonepat, Haryana (India), November 17 (ANI/PNN): SRMUH is a much sought-after institution choice for many national and international students.

It has been AAAA-rated by Careers360 and ranked among the top 50 Universities in India by the Education World.

With its International level academic standards, it offers unprecedented worldwide recognition to the degree holders. Admission-seekers can enroll for admission tests before 18th November 2021.

Aspiring students have the last opportunity to appear for the Entrance/Scholarship Exam for SRMUH 2021 admissions, the examination is scheduled to take place on 20th November 2021. The venue is Mount Abu Public School, Pocket B8, Pocket 10, Sir Chotu Ram Marg, Sector 5, Rohini, Delhi-110085. Reporting time for the examination is 10:00 a.m sharp.

Interested candidates can register themselves through the following link https://bit.ly/SRMUHAdmission Students must act now and apply for their preferred programmes and specialisation.

The SRM University, Sonepat, has more than 70+ career programmes to choose from. The best part is its 'Choice-Based Credit System Education Model' that gives the students the freedom to customize their learning path. In addition, their Industry-Aligned Curriculum is relevant to developing real-life skills apart from theoretical learning.

One can undertake Bachelors, Masters, and Doctorate programmes in Law, Engineering, Technology, Management, Commerce & Finance, Humanities and Science, and other popular fields. SRMUH also offers cutting-edge training, in association with IBM, on Cloud Computing, Mobile Apps, AI, Data Science, IoT, Blockchain, and Big Data. The industry trainers and excellent mentor support allow holistic development among aspirants.

Saturday 20th November 2021 is the date for the entrance/scholarship examination for the current session. The last date for admissions is Tuesday 30th November 2021.

SRMUH is Approved by the Department of Higher Education (Govt. of Haryana). SRM University Haryana, Sonepat is a UGC enlisted University. Their course curriculum and infrastructure are as per the UGC guidelines. And Approvals by the University Grants Commission (UGC), Bar Council of India (BCI), Department of Science & Industrial Research (DSIR), National Council for Hotel Management, Catering Technology (NCHMCT), and Association of Indian Universities (AIU).



In addition, 'Top Recruiting Partners' make it the first choice of the students. It has extensive industrial collaborations which guarantee a full learning ecosystem for students, balancing regular lectures with practical learning. SRMUH has partnered with 'IBM', 'Xebia', 'TCS', and many other prominent industry leaders to provide specialised courses to enthusiast learners. They also have a centre of excellence with 'Siemens' and 'Bosch'.

The University is open for admission across most of the career fields with the specified guidelines and eligibility criteria as mentioned on their website- https://srmuniversity.ac.in/. Anyone who wishes to enroll in their International Standard Curriculum can do that before 30th November 2021.

SRMUH was established under the Haryana Private University Act, 2006. It offers various graduate and post-graduate programmes to Indian and International students. In addition to academic achievement and abilities, the University aims to instill ethics and social awareness, resulting in university graduates who are best qualified to serve the country and the globe.

For any queries regarding admissions or examination, contact:

Examination Controller Prof. (Dr.) Ajay Sharma, 8860028851

For any examination centre related query: Vikas Bajaj 7496979585

For exam related query: Ria Kapoor 9697200053

SRM University, Delhi-NCR, Sonepat, Haryana

Contact Number: +91 88160 33301 / 02 / 03 / 04 / 05 / 06 / 97299 95391, 88160 33306 (WhatsApp)

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

