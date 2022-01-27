Lata Mangeshkar off the Invasive Ventilator' an update by Rachana Rhythm

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI/TPT): The legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after testing positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. After a few days of being kept under observation, her health is showing improvement as she continues to be in the intensive care unit. The information was shared to her audience by her niece Rachana Shah on her social media platforms.

A tweet on social media by Lata Mangeshkar's relative Rachana Shah and Rhythm Wagholikar stated that "Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a TRIAL of extubation (off the invasive Ventilator) this morning. Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of you for your prayers and good wishes."

On January 27, 2022, Dr Pratit Smadani revealed insights on the veteran singer's health, giving a sigh of relief to all her listeners.



Hailed as one of Indian cinema's iconic singers, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in the year 2001. She is also the recipient of several other awards, including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

Wishing her a speedy recovery.

