Latest study recognizes India Gate as the world's no. 1 Basmati Rice Brand

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI/Businesswire India): The aromatic Basmati Rice is a staple across households in India. According to a recent research study on the Global Basmati Rice Market, the iconic grain is witnessing huge demand owing to its high quality, premium appearance, and distinct taste. India Gate, the flagship brand of KRBL, has been recognized as the world's No. 1[1] Basmati Rice Brand in a market study conducted by a leading global research company.



The quantitative study by Mordor Intelligence covers research of White and Brown Basmati Rice Category across continents like Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The research has been done using methodologies like Primary & Secondary Research, Data Triangulation and Insight Generation.



Mordor Intelligence, a leading global research company founded in 2014 has been conducting studies providing insights to 4000+ enterprises across 100+ countries across multiple industries.



Since its introduction in 1998, India Gate Basmati Rice, has been working continuously to deliver its purpose of enriching lives through Basmati Rice, a nutritional wonder of nature. Over the years, India Gate has developed a successful global consumer franchise, as evidenced by the fact that it is exported to over 90 countries and sells 8+ cr. packs annually. The grains of India Gate Basmati Rice are aged to perfection, which makes them longer, fluffier, non-sticky, and full of beautiful aroma, setting them apart from the others.





Commenting on this, Anil Kumar Mittal, Chairman and Managing Director, KRBL Limited, said, "With a rich industry experience of more than a century, KRBL Limited has created its place as a world leader in the Basmati rice industry. From the very beginning, our unconditional commitment has been to offer the best quality to our consumers. Today, our flagship brand India Gate Basmati Rice is appreciated worldwide for its premium quality. This latest study recognizing India Gate Basmati Rice as the World's No.1 Basmati rice brand is testimony to our unwavering commitment to get the best quality basmati on the consumer plates across the world."



In India there's a huge task ahead to convert a largely unbranded loose market into a branded one. Mittal adds, "Brand India Gate has tasked itself to drive conversion from unbranded Basmati Rice to branded. There is a well-thought-out strategy basis robust consumer and category insights that has been put in place to drive this which include sharp consumer communication, aggressive retail footprint expansion from the current 3 lacs to 5 lacs outlets, distributor expansion in lower population class markets and scaling up digitization to accelerate efforts in this direction."

Products in the India Gate Basmati Rice portfolio are available across leading e-commerce platforms as well as offline modern trade and general trade stores.

[1] As per Secondary Market Research Report, MAT June 2022

