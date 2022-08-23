Launch of GROHE SPA - RAINSHOWER AQUA

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): To help transform bath spaces into intimate retreats, GROHE India recently launched the GROHE SPA RAINSHOWER AQUA at a gala event in Delhi. Driven by the passion for water and for creating luxury experiences for all the senses, the GROHE SPA range features cutting-edge showering innovations, which promise to transform the bathroom into a personal home spa.

Showering is more than just a chore; it is an escape that rejuvenates your senses and nourishes the body and soul to put you into a state of bliss. To transform a bathroom into an intimate retreat for mindfulness and self-care, where routines become enjoyable rituals, there is a need to create an atmosphere that allows you to slow down. But the right mindset is just as important as the right set-up. Only when both come together, can you add a new level of meaning to everyday routines like taking a shower.

Over the years GROHE has endeavoured to perfect the craft of creating this spa-like shower experience. In this quest, GROHE has curated the elements of bliss that can be customised as per your preference to create the perfect shower. GROHE aims to give you a world-class spa experience at home by focusing on heightened personal well-being and empowering you to personalise each element. The purpose of this personalisation, which GROHE calls AQUA therapy, is to focus on relaxation, refreshment, and recharging.

Being modular in nature, the RAINSHOWER AQUA gives you the ultimate freedom to innovate. It has multiple shower modes that you can choose from based on your mood and preferred experience. These different elements can be combined together in endless configurations to create your dream experience. The spray patterns including GROHE's proprietary Aqua Mono, Aqua Duo, Aqua Cascade, Aqua Mist, and Aqua Pure, offer you true customisation like never before.

"Since the onset of the pandemic, there has been a paradigm shift in the way we live and experience everyday activities. With rapidly evolving consumer needs, greater focus is being placed on wellness, health, comfort and hygiene. As people spend more time indoors, there is a growing need to bring home experiences that they would have to travel to achieve in the past. An exclusive, luxurious shower is one such experience. With this launch, we are aiming to introduce the world to the concept of personalised luxury in the bath space.



The RAINSHOWER AQUA from GROHE SPA allows consumers to choose from endless permutations and combinations of various shower patterns, each with its own function and purpose. They can tune into their very own blissful experience by mixing and matching these spray modules as per their liking," says Bobby Joseph, Leader - LIXIL Water Technology - India & Subcontinent (GROHE & American Standard).

