Launch of India's first Health Maintenance Organization, Athina Healthcare

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): Athina Healthcare has rolled out its first version of the health application for corporate employees and insurance policyholders. The SAAS platform is a single health & wellness hub to get proper care for individuals and their families with a handful of medical care services backed by a strong on-ground team and health assist managers, available 24X7.

With the proliferation in need for trusting healthcare platforms among a rising number of e-pharmacies and e-consultation platforms, the launch of a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) like Athina Healthcare is a must for the healthcare industry.

The platform brings its users easy access to 24x7 health concierge, unlimited teleconsultation for 20+ specialties, lab & radiology testing at leading diagnostic centers, surgery by top surgeons, healthcare at home services, complete assistance for hospital admissions & insurance claims, chronic disease management, discounts up to 55 per cent on all health checkups, same day medicine deliveries and road & air ambulance, PAN India.

Athina Healthcare also provides second opinions and hospital assistance at top global hospitals including UCLA Health in the US, Sunway Medical Centre in Malaysia, Hirslanden Hospitals in Switzerland, Wooridul Spine Hospital in Korea, and others.



Hanish Bansal, Founder and CEO - Athina Healthcare in a statement said, "Athina Health App is your one-stop solution to all healthcare needs. Users get suggestions and recommendations for the right treatment and surgeons. Moreover, medical expenses for all users and their dependants is supported with zero-cost treatment finance. Our vision is to provide the best medical care under one roof and reducing annual medical expenses by upto 40 per cent, that also enables a huge reduction in annual health insurance premiums."

Corporates even get to conduct regular vaccination drives, health camps & webinars with annual health packages and health talk by leading physicians.

