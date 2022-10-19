Launch of Panchhi festive collection featuring Utsavi lehengas and Pratibimb sarees

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 19 (ANI/PNN): House of Panchhi has launched an entirely new collection of sarees to mark its foray into the saree business.

The collection has been aptly named Pratibimb, which means reflection.

The collection includes woven Banarasisarees in a range of designs, patterns, and exquisite colours that make it perfect for every occasion.

"A foray in the saree segment was in the making for quite some time, and we are delighted it has happened at the perfect time. The collection is made of the best quality fabrics in innovative designs and with unmatched craftsmanship.

The initial response to the saree collection has been excellent and we are confident of becoming the preferred place to buy the most graceful and exclusive sarees just as we have when it comes to buying the most elegant lehengas," said Krunal Mangukiya, Co-founder of House of Panchhi.



To mark the ongoing festival season, House of Panchhi has also launched Utsavi, a new lehenga collection this month. House of Panchhi is also offering attractive discount offers on a wide range of lehenga, sarees, and other products in view of the ongoing festival season.

"At House of Panchhi, we are constantly reinventing traditional ethnic dresses to sync with the latest and contemporary fashion trends. The new lehenga collection comes with the same supreme quality and excellent craftsmanship in different colours, textures, and silhouettes. We are confident customers will absolutely love the new collection," said Rohit Goyani, Co-founder of House of Panchhi.

House of Panchhi was co-founded by the duo in 2008 with the mission of launching superior-quality women's ethnic garments that blend tradition and modernity. Having started with just three employees, the brand has grown tremendously over the years and now employs 300+ people and more than 60,000 customers.

House of Panchhi also has a special inventory of tailored styles in plus sizes and an exclusive tailoring section for stitching Indian styles in larger sizes, along with their exquisite range of customised and semi-stitched lehengas.

