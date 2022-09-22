Laundry and dry cleaning start-up AllDone Laundromat to open 1000+ stores in 5 years

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI/SRV): Laundry and dry cleaning start-up AllDone Laundromat, founded three years ago, has come to the forefront and is aiming to be India's largest laundry and dry clean chain by opening 1000 plus stores in the next 5 years. The startup is determined to remove the age-old and conventional practices in the Indian laundry landscape.

Choleshwar Ratne, CEO and Co-Founder, AllDone Laundromat and dry cleaning, said, "We have a vision of becoming India's largest laundry and dry clean chain by 2026. To spread our humble existence and vast vision to the public, we are open to individuals or firms who wish to join hands with us to make professional laundry a norm. With 11 stores successfully running and 69 stores in the final stages, AllDone Laundromat is on the track to glory."

The newly-established brand which is getting a good response from partners and consumers alike in the laundry industry is backed by a team of industry veterans whose capabilities and talents define the brand's popularity and progress.

Talking about the Brand, Manisha Sharma, MD and Co-Founder said, "Customers can expect only quality laundry experience from us that is fit for all kinds of your clothing. We specialize in clothes and brands of diverse types, increasing the breadth of customer convenience. We give priority to making your clothes extremely comfortable and crisp for any occasion. With our fabric-specific washing criteria and updated technology, we are the responsive and reliable laundry professional your clothes deserve. AllDone respects your time and enables you to get done with your laundry before that important event of your life through our express delivery services. To summarize, we strongly abide by our business principles focused on customer convenience, high-quality service and trustworthiness."



The brand holds higher aims of reaching every urban household by 2028 with 1000+ live stores. Out of these, around 500+ stores will be present in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. To fulfil this objective, AllDone has tied up with the leading franchise consulting and expansion firm "Get A Franchise LLP" who have started working on a plan to create a strong national footprint.

Talking about expansion plans, Vineet Sharma - Business Head shared, "Our values define us and have become the element that resulted in our sky-rocketing growth. Here is the marrow of AllDone that makes us the trusted laundry service of all times among our clients; we are core innovative and passionate about success and consistent and updated in our operations. We combine our tech expertise with your need to bring you comfort and offer the best price, best delivery, and best comfort."

The future partners who wish to join the franchise family can experience success through consistent quality, honesty and innovation by associating with the World's Best technology-driven laundromat brand.

To know more, visit - https://www.alldoneasiatic.com

