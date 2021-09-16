Lavanya Ayren's debut album 'HER: A story' a perfect combination of motivation and music released

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI/PNN): Lavanya Ayren, a Mumbai based singer-songwriter, has released her first album, 'Her: A Story', on Wednesday 15th September.

Lavanya's USP is following the perfect tempo of traditional indie-pop without being deviated even a little bit.

Her debut album, 'Her: A Story', is a compilation of 5 songs penned by Lavanya, showcasing her love life's journey coming full circle, which is now available on YouTube and all other music streaming platforms.

https://youtu.be/8IzRdnL_RoI

https://open.spotify.com/album/1y6yH3KiSqWiiVzuLmZHyn?si=Dh7jsJOAQzGPrSWXpT-Mjg&utm_source=whatsapp&dl_branch=1

The first song, the title itself, is about the refreshing excitement of encountering someone special who took her breath away.

After falling deeply in love, comes the phase when 'little things' annoy and the 2nd song, 'You need to go' comes. In this situation, she is entirely captivated by guilt and self-blame.



In the 3rd song, 'Citylights', the philosopher overtakes the innocent girl through the midpoint of inner conflict. Then she stares at the city lights in the hope of filling the void created by her tough relationship, simultaneously thinking about life and her decisions after moving to the 'city of dreams'.

After the phase of self-blame and dilemma, in the 4th song, the singer says 'Enough is Enough' and takes a stand for herself.



The final song, 'But I survive', reflects her resilience. She manages to survive the hardships of love by accepting 'what is lost is lost'. This song is purely based on her personal experience of enlightenment and self-realization that she went through.

The album may be a collection of traditional indie-pop songs. Yet, it surely will string the very personal and relatable beats in the heart of every listener because of the valuable investment of Lavanya's story of personal resurrection.

