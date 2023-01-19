Leadership Transition: JLL Elevates James Jipujose to Lead Project and Development Services in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): JLL, India's largest real estate consultancy firm, names James Jipujose as Managing Director and Head of Project & Development Services (PDS), India. Based out of Bengaluru, James will advise clients on the development, design, and construction of large-scale real estate projects.



James will be responsible for leading a specialist team of project, design, and construction management specialists creating solutions that bring multi-site efficiencies to their clients. James, an IIT alumnus, is a seasoned leader who brings with him 20+ years of diverse experience in real estate services in India. In his previous role as Group Account Director, Work Dynamics and was advising some of the large MNCs on their India real estate strategy. The India PDS team has managed construction spending of USD 4.7 billion. The team continues to manage over 400 projects annually in the country with over 1,500 employees spread across the country.

Radha Dhir, CEO & Country Head, India, JLL said, "We are anticipating an increase in construction activity in the coming year backed by the Government's policy initiative and an equally unprecedented commitment to infrastructure spending. As the real estate industry transforms, we need to innovate in the way we plan, design, and construct projects to reduce waste, improve wellness and minimize the carbon impact of the future spaces we deliver. The expertise and experience of James will be of huge value to our clients in this scenario."





"I am very excited to be leading a team of extremely talented and passionate professionals. The real estate industry is in midst of massive transformation today and I believe this team can truly bring people, processes, and technology together to help our clients, drive business value and build spaces that truly inspire. As the conversations on sustainable real estate become mainstream, we have a huge responsibility to deliver a meaningful impact by leading advocacy for responsible real estate, demonstrating thought leadership, driving demand for green buildings, and engaging the industry and government on advancing the ESG agenda. Given this, the PDS team at JLL is ready to take this responsibility through its deep market knowledge and unparallel expertise," said James Jipujose, Managing Director, and Head of PDS, India, JLL.



After two decades of exemplary service, MV Harish, Managing Director, PDS, India has decided to take on different responsibilities within the firm. He is well-acknowledged in the industry as well as in JLL for his contributions to building the business over the years.



JLL Project and Development Services is a leader in the development, design, construction, and branding of commercial real estate projects for the world's most prominent corporations, government bodies, industrial facilities, retailers, hotels, and real estate owners to name a few.

